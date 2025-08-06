History will not be kind to Netanyahu

Netanyahu is leading his people into the darkness of perpetual shame, much as Adolph Hitler did 80 years ago.

History is not going to be kind to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has finally removed the mask on his ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

Even as more and more people around the world are calling the slaughter in Gaza what it is – a genocide – Netanyahu is doubling down, promising a new occupation of the territory to destroy Hamas and rescue the Israeli hostages taken on that awful day on 7 October, 2023.

With a death toll at 60 000 and climbing as hunger stalks the ruins of Gaza, Netanyahu and his supporters are talking about a “total conquest” of the strip.

Yet, amid that insanity, there are Israeli voices – including from experienced retired military personnel and hostage families – pleading with their prime minister for a ceasefire.

Some wonder whether Netanyahu needs the war to avoid the uncomfortable reality of domestic politics, where his position is far from solid.

And if the Israelis succeed in conquering Gaza, how long will it be before they formalise and expand their illegal seizure of Palestinian lands and homes in the occupied West Bank?

Netanyahu is leading his people into the darkness of perpetual shame, much as Adolph Hitler did 80 years ago.