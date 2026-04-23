‘It only takes five seconds’: The reality of distracted driving – what you should know

Distraction robs you of the seconds you need to react and on the road, seconds can be the difference between a close call and a life-changing accident.

Surprisingly, accidents are not only caused mechanical issues or deteriorating infrastructure and potholes on the road. But more so those five seconds of briefly being distracted while driving, whether it is by your child in the car or a text that popped up on your device can cost you more than a life.

Distracted Driving Awareness month

The month of April marks Distracted Driving Awareness, as the number of accidents on roads can significantly decrease if more motorists, pedestrians and passengers are aware how quickly and unexpected an accident can happen.

Wynand van Vuuren from King Price Insurance said that many drivers think they can glance at a message or adjust something on their phone without consequence.

“The reality is that that distraction robs you of the seconds you need to react and, on the road, seconds can be the difference between a close call and a life-changing accident.” said Van Vuuren.

Yes, it is that phone!

Findings from a study reveal that texting while driving increases the likelihood of an accident by 23 times. The simple act of dialling a number or selecting a contact to respond to on your phone makes you six times more likely to crash your vehicle.

He further explained that, while it takes only about five seconds to read a message, at 90km/h that is like driving the length of a rugby field with your eyes closed.

Being distracted affects your awareness and how fast you are able to react in a situation.

“Texting drivers are 35% slower than normal. For perspective, drunk drivers are about 12% slower than normal.” Van Vuuren said.

Children and food

According to the study, children can be 12 times more distracting than cellphones. For example, during an average 16-minute road trip, parents spend over 20% of the time distracted by their children.

“In fact, about 10% of new moms have had an accident while driving with their babies.” said Van Vuuren

Eating while driving is just as risky, increasing the risk of a car accident by nearly 39%.

Will you be covered by insurance?

According to Van Vuuren, it can be challenging to prove someone was distracted at the exact moment of an accident. When drivers break the law, it will most likely affect the insurance claim.

“Holding your cellphone while the engine is running, even if you’re stopped at a traffic light, speeding, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, are all illegal.”

“Always check your policy document to understand exactly what your insurer does and doesn’t cover.” Van Vuuren said.

How to reduce distractions while driving

To reduce distractions behind the wheel, you are encouraged to connect your phone to the car’s entertainment system, whether by Bluetooth or Aux cable. This way, you can utilise the hands-free feature.

It is also helpful to set your GPS navigation to your desired destination and finalise your playlist tracks in order before starting the trip.

Van Vuuren recommends that you do not eat or drink while you are driving. Also make sure your children have enough to keep them busy, buckle them in securely and be sure to pull over somewhere safe to attend to their needs. Drivers are urged to not turn around while driving.

“No distraction is worth a life. When you’re behind the wheel, the only job that matters is driving.”

“Our roads already come with enough hazards: potholes, robots being out and pedestrians.”

“When we add phones, food and playlists to the mix, the risk multiplies,” he said.