Road closed after fatal taxi crash with tipper truck

Andrew Mapheto Drive towards Thembisa was temporarily closed after a taxi collided with a tipper truck on Sunday evening.

A taxi driver was killed, and five passengers left critically injured in a collision between a minibus taxi and a tipper truck on Sunday evening.

The crash took place on Andrew Mapheto Drive towards Thembisa around 20:20pm. The road was closed during the early hours of this morning due to investigations conducted by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

Fatal Collision

Preliminary reports stated that the minibus was transporting passengers from Alexandra to Thembisa when it collided with a tipper truck.

The 26-year-old taxi driver was trapped inside the wreckage, where emergency services had to use the Jaws of Life to rescue him. Paramedics certified him deceased on the scene of the accident.

The five passengers who sustained critical injuries were transported to Thembisa Tertiary Hospital to receive medical treatment. Meanwhile, the driver of the tipper truck did not sustain any injuries.

Road Closure

According to EMPD’s media liaison officer, Thabiso Makgato, the Andrew Mapheto Drive towards Thembisa is currently closed to traffic while accident investigators complete their work.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes and expect delays. As the scene is still active.”

A case of culpable homicide will be registered at the relevant South African Police Service (Saps) station for further investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

EMPD has urged all road users to exercise caution, obey traffic laws, and remain patient while emergency services work on the scene.