Ithuba celebrates graduation milestone of bursary programme beneficiaries

Shaping brighter futures, one graduate at a time

Ithuba, the proud Operator of the National Lottery, is thrilled to celebrate a momentous milestone, the graduation of several remarkable beneficiaries of its Bursary Programme. These graduates are more than just success stories; they are shining examples of resilience, determination, and the transformative power of opportunity.

Since its inception, the Ithuba Bursary Programme has been dedicated to empowering young people from marginalised communities by providing access to quality tertiary education.

The programme offers full financial support, monthly stipends, accommodation, academic tutoring, mentorship, and mental health services through its partnership with ICAS (Independent Counselling and Advisory Services), a global provider of wellness solutions for students and employees. Recognising that students may face emotional and psychological challenges, Ithuba ensures a supportive environment where they can thrive both academically and personally.

One such story is that of Amogelang Molopyane, who recently graduated cum laude with a BCom Accounting Sciences degree from the University of Pretoria. The first in her family to attend university, Amogelang’s journey was filled with personal triumphs and deep challenges. During her third year of study, she tragically lost her father. Yet, through the grief, she persevered.

“Ithuba was more than a bursary provider,” Amogelang shared emotionally. “They gave me a safe space, a family, and crucially, counselling support through ICAS that helped me heal and stay focused. As I walked across the graduation stage, I felt my father’s presence. I know he is proud of me.”

Now, Amogelang is set to begin her articles with PwC, with her sights firmly set on becoming a chartered accountant.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Siphamandla Mbuyazi embodies resilience in the face of loss

In his third year at the University of the Witwatersrand, he lost both parents within months. Despite the heartbreak, he graduated with a degree in Computer Science and now works at BITS Tech while pursuing his Honours.

“Beyond academics, Ithuba supported me through the darkest period of my life. The counselling they provided helped me carry on. I am deeply grateful,” he said.

Nombini, a proud graduate from Katlehong, found motivation in her mother’s sacrifices

“Watching my mother tirelessly sell chickens to provide for us made me determined to change our story. I wanted to be the one to give back.”

Nthabiseng, from the Free State, described graduation as a dream come true: “This degree symbolises resilience. I’m especially thankful to Mrs. Mabuza for believing in me even when my marks wavered. Her belief gave me the strength to keep pushing.”

Olebogeng, from Mahikeng, faced severe financial hardship throughout his academic life—often going without basic necessities. “Ithuba relieved that pressure. For the first time, I could focus on learning without worrying about how I’d survive. That made all the difference.”

These graduates, diverse in background but united in determination, now step confidently into the professional world—some starting internships, others already working in their chosen fields. Each one carries the legacy of Ithuba’s commitment to transforming lives through education.

Congratulating the graduates, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza shared heartfelt words

“Your resilience and dedication have brought you to this incredible milestone. It is a joy and honour to witness your achievements. You are a beacon of hope for your communities, and I know your stories will inspire others to believe in themselves and aim higher.”

“As we welcome a new cohort of students into our bursary programme, we reaffirm our mission to empower more young South Africans with the tools they need to build a better future—not just for themselves, but for the generations to come,” Mabuza added.

The Ithuba Bursary Programme is more than financial aid—it’s a promise of possibility. And as these graduates prove, when young people are supported, believed in, and given the opportunity, they rise.