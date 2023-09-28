‘It’s politically motivated’ – Presidency slams DA over Lady R Report

The Presidency has opposed the DA's decision to approach the Pretoria High Court to set aside the panel's report on the docking of Lady R in Simon's Town last year.

The DA approached the court over the Lady R controversy, saying it was unconstitutional for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint retired judge Phineas Mojapelo to investigate the docking of the Russian cargo ship.

Mojapelo chaired a panel which investigated the veracity of allegations. He was assisted by Advocate Leah Gcabashe and former basic education deputy minister Enver Surty.

Ramaphosa acted within the law

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa acted within the law when he appointed Mojapelo.

Magwenya was briefing the media on Wednesday.

He said Ramaphosa appointed the independent panel after “carefully considering the delicate balance needed between the public’s right to information and the state’s need to secure information‚ the disclosure of which may jeopardise our national security and/or international relations”.

“The president decided to appoint an independent panel rather than a commission of inquiry as provided for in terms of the constitution. The president carefully considered his decision to appoint a retired judge to head the panel,” said Magwenya.

DA’s application politically motivated

He said the president was confident the appointment of Mojapelo would withstand scrutiny, adding the DA’s application was politically motivated.

“In its politically motivated court action‚ the DA wants to undermine the country’s national interest‚ failing to appreciate the importance of resolving this matter in a credible and expeditious manner,” said Magwenya.

“The DA is failing to appreciate the damage this issue has caused to our economy and potentially to very important diplomatic relations, which are repaired as a result of the level of credibility attached to the panel and its work‚ the outcome of the investigation and the intensive amount of diplomatic work has been conducted to date and is still being managed.”

Naledi Pandor still consulting

International relations and cooperation minister Naledi Pandor said she was still consulting on what action will be taken against US ambassador Reuben Brigety over his allegations South Africa sold arms to Russia.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question from IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa on whether government intends to take any steps against Brigety for the false allegations, Pandor said no decision will be taken until there have been thorough consultations.

“Following the allegations made by US Ambassador Reuben Brigety, he was demarched by the department. During the meeting between the minister and Ambassador Brigety, South Africa expressed deep disappointment and displeasure at the manner in which the allegations were made, especially since there are prescribed diplomatic protocols should have been used to convey any grievance/concerns of the US Government in relation to the Lady R vessel.

“In the wake of the release of the outcomes of the Investigation Panel into the Lady R, the department will, after thorough consultation, decide on a course of action in respect of the US ambassador, should this be deemed necessary, taking into account the overall impact on our bilateral relations with the US and the foreign policy interests of the country,” said Pandor.

