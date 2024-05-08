‘SA not a failed state’ – Ramaphosa launches report celebrating 30 years of democracy

Ramaphosa said the 30 Years Review of Democracy Report can help readers understand South Africa’s past and act as a barometer for future success.

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at an event to celebrate 30 years of freedom at Union Buildings on 27 April 2024, in Pretoria. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

With three weeks to go until the much anticipated 2024 elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa presented the nation with a report detailing South Africa’s 30 years of freedom.

Compiled by the Department of Performance, Monitoring and Evaluation, as well as other government departments, Ramaphosa stated that the report was not simply retrospective, but a document that looked to the future.

The date of the launch coincides with the 28th anniversary of South Africa’s adoption of its constitution, a document hailed by progressives across the world.

The report is structured on 13 thematic areas viewed through the objectives of four key policies adopted in the last 30 years.

30 years of democracy

Ramaphosa stated that the work done by government over the past 30 years was driven by the National Development Plan and Freedom Charter, while guided by the Constitution and Bill of Rights to build a ‘democratic, prosperous and free South Africa’.

“This review is undertaken as a tribute to all those who fought for our freedom, and for all South Africans who have worked together to build and enrich our democracy,” said Ramaphosa.

The president did not go into any specific success stories contained in the report, but praised government for building “robust” institutions that ensured the nation’s stability.

Using an automobile as an analogy, Ramaphosa compared these institutions to shock absorbers which cushioned the challenges that South African have, and continue, to face.

He said that South Africa was vastly different place than it was 30 years ago, and praised the strides made in providing basic services such as housing, education and healthcare.

‘South Africa not a failed state‘

Currently campaigning for a second term, Ramaphosa took aim at those claiming South Africa resembled a failed state.

He reminded doomsayers that the country could be proud of its independent judiciary, robust civil society and separation of powers.

“South Africa today is a valued member of the international fellowship of nations. We pursue a progressive foreign policy rooted in advancing the African agenda, in social justice and solidarity, and in support of multilateralism,” he claimed.

A guiding document for future policy

The 30 Years Review of Democracy Report was touted as a living document by the president, a compilation of statistics that can help readers understand South Africa’s past and act as a barometer for future success.

He acknowledged that many challenges were still to be overcome, but said it was not only the responsibility of the state, but a collective mission for the nation.

Urging South Africans to appreciate the findings of report, Ramaphosa concluded:

“The story of 30 years of democracy contained in this report is an honest and critical appraisal. It presents both light and shade, both progress and challenges.”.

WATCH: Presidents Ramaphosa gives speech at launch of 30 Years of Democracy Report