BREAKING: Jacob Zuma survives car crash near eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal
MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party said former president Jacob Zuma has survived a road crash.
The SABC reported that Zuma was travelling from Nkandla to eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal to campaign for the MK party when ne car in his convoy crashed between Gingindlovu and Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal.
BREAKING NEWS : Former president Jacob Zuma has survived a road crash. Reports say he was travelling from Nkandla to eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal to campaign for the uMkhonto we Sizwe party.— SABC News (@SABCNews) March 29, 2024
It’s unclear if Zuma or his bodyguards were injured in the car crash.
This is a developing story
