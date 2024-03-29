News

By Faizel Patel

29 Mar 2024

BREAKING: Jacob Zuma survives car crash near eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party said former president Jacob Zuma has survived a road crash. The SABC reported that...

Jacob Zuma survives car accident near eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal

MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma. Photo: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party said former president Jacob Zuma has survived a road crash.

The SABC reported that Zuma was travelling from Nkandla to eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal to campaign for the MK party when ne car in his convoy crashed between Gingindlovu and Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal.

It’s unclear if Zuma or his bodyguards were injured in the car crash.

This is a developing story

