BREAKING: Jacob Zuma survives car crash near eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party said former president Jacob Zuma has survived a road crash. The SABC reported that...

It’s unclear if Zuma or his bodyguards were injured in the car crash.

This is a developing story

