Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 30 November 2026.

Extremely high fire danger is expected in parts of three provinces on Monday, 30 November, with the Northern Cape set to be hot to very hot.

Most of the country will be warm to hot, with light rain possible along the escarpment and showers are forecast for KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 30 November 2026

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger in places over the Northern Cape, the Greater Taung Local Municipality in North West and the Nala Local Municipality in the Free State.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 30 November:

Gauteng:

It will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy conditions in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with a chance of light rain in places along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the central and south-western parts, with a chance of light rain in places over the escarpment.

North West:

It will be partly cloudy in the extreme east. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy conditions in the extreme east. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected in the west. Otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, but warm in places in the west and in the extreme south.

Along the coast, the wind will be fresh southerly, becoming strong from mid-morning.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches are expected in places over the northern interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with a chance of light rain in places in the extreme south-eastern parts in the morning.

It will become fine and hot in places in the north-western interior.

Along the west and south-west coast, the wind will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon. Along the south coast, it will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with a chance of light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, and fine in the northern parts.

Along the coast, the wind will be fresh south-westerly, becoming light south-easterly in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog patches south of the escarpment. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with isolated showers in the east.

Along the coast, the wind will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light north-westerly at night.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the western interior. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and rain.

Along the coast, the wind will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming easterly to south-easterly by late morning, then north-easterly in the evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.