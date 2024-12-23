News

JMPD: Bribes, corruption, and a tarnished reputation

Despite 600 officers on duty daily, JMPD still relies on partnerships with the likes of OUTsurance to manage traffic.

JMPD-Metro police-SAPS

A JMPD officer conducts a roadblock in Johannesburg. Picture: X/ @AsktheChiefJMPD

Where the Johannesburg metro police department is (JMPD) concerned, claims of bribery and corruption are never difficult to find. Whether it is the proverbial one bad apple that is spoiling the reputation of the whole batch, or whether the rot lies so deep that the entire department is tainted, is difficult to know.

But one thing is for sure, JMPD has a reputation and it is not a good one. JMPD’s role involves by-law enforcement and traffic policing, neither of which it seems to be achieving with any noticeable level of success.

Despite 600 officers on duty daily, JMPD still relies on partnerships with the likes of OUTsurance to manage traffic. Its officers are routinely accused of soliciting bribes, and frustrations on community social media groups of the entity not responding timeously to by-law infringement complaints seems endless.

JMPD corruption: anonymous uniforms, bold bribes

Moepeng Valencia Talane, editor and senior journalist at Corruption Watch, says they receive a steady stream of complaints about the JMPD.

She says their reputation of being corrupt is because many are corrupt and open to being may feel emboldened to request a bribe. After all, their names are not sewn onto their uniforms and can easily be removed to avoid identification.

“It is also so easy for a random traffic stop to be set up near a club or bar to try to catch drunk drivers, who are more likely to refuse a breathalyser test and are more susceptible to offering a bribe.

“These set-ups are not always official but can be done by rogue officers to prey on motorists with little accountability.”

JMPD spokesperson superintendent Xolani Fihla said official traffic officers wear uniforms and operate marked vehicles. Officers in unmarked cars or plain clothes should show an ID when requested.

“It’s common knowledge that people can bribe their way out of a fine,” said a security expert who did not want to be named.

NOW READ: 80% of JMPD’s fleet at risk as payment dispute escalates

Read more on these topics

bribes corruption Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)

