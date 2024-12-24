Tip-offs on X lead to arrests for unauthorised borehole drilling in Joburg CBD [PICS]

Illegal drilling in Joburg CBD halted after residents alerted authorities on social media.

Social media tips led to arrests over illegal borehole drilling in Joburg CBD. Picture: Supplied.

Social media users provided tip-offs that led authorities to arrest five suspects for tampering with critical infrastructure by drilling unauthorised boreholes in the Johannesburg CBD.

On Monday, residents posted tip-offs on X, reporting a truck drilling a borehole in the CBD without required documentation or authorisation.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers responded to the report in the vicinity of Nugget Street, near the intersection of Main and Fox streets.

CBD buildings drilling boreholes unlawfully

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that officers conducted further investigations and discovered two more buildings on Durban and Delvers Streets where individuals had drilled boreholes unlawfully without proper paperwork or City of Johannesburg consent.

Social media tips led to arrests over illegal borehole drilling in Joburg CBD. Picture: Supplied.

The City of Johannesburg’s public safety and environment departments said the drilling was happening in a high-risk area containing underground cables and gas pipelines.

ALSO READ: JMPD: Bribes, corruption, and a tarnished reputation

Officers arrested the operator of the drilling truck at the initial site, along with individuals involved in drilling at the other two buildings.

The JMPD impounded the drilling equipment used at all three locations. JMPD will also follow up on the matter and take appropriate action against all those involved.

Officers detained the suspects at the Johannesburg Central Police Station for tampering with critical municipal infrastructure.

Tampering with municipal infrastructure

Social media tips led to arrests over illegal borehole drilling in Joburg CBD. Picture: Supplied.

“The JMPD would like to reiterate that any drilling activity within the City of Johannesburg must be conducted with the necessary permits and approvals,” Fihla said.

“Unauthorised drilling poses significant risks to underground infrastructure, including cables and pipelines.”

ALSO READ: 80% of JMPD’s fleet at risk as payment dispute with Afrirent escalates

Public Safety Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) Dr Mgcini Tshwaku announced that investigators are conducting further investigations to hold all responsible parties accountable.

“This reckless and illegal activity endangers lives and compromises the safety of our city’s essential infrastructure. Lawlessness will not be tolerated in the City of Johannesburg,” Tshwaku said.

Social media tips led to arrests over illegal borehole drilling in Joburg CBD. Picture: Supplied.

The MMC also reminded residents and businesses that tampering with essential infrastructure is a serious offence, punishable by law.

MMC urges residents to report suspicious activities

He said offenders will face the full might of the law.

Tshwaku also thanked X users who provided the tip-off leading to the arrests.

ALSO READ: JMPD officers suspended for party with official vehicle

“Residents are urged to report any suspicious activities involving municipal infrastructure to the city’s emergency hotline or JMPD. Together, we can ensure a safe and law-abiding city for all,” he said.