JMPD warns of job scam, urges public not to pay for assessments

As the demand for jobs grows, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has warned the public of a fraudulent recruitment scam falsely inviting applicants to a “Last Chance Physical Assessment” at the Ruimsig Athletics Stadium in Roodepoort.

The JMPD said the scam is targeting individuals interested in joining the Joburg Metro Police.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the fraudulent message, which has been widely circulated on social media platform WhatsApp, by an individual claiming to be “T Kuduza,” requests applicants to pay a fee to bypass certain stages of the recruitment process.

“The options presented in the message include a second chance option, where you pay R2,500 for another attempt at the wall jump assessment and a priority option of where you pay R5,000 to proceed directly to the psychological test stage and thirdly, an advanced selection option where you pay R7,000 to proceed directly to the interview stage.”

Fihla is urging the public to remain vigilant and not fall victim to the scam.

“The JMPD wishes to state unequivocally that this is a scam. The department does not charge any fees for recruitment, assessments, or any part of the application process. All official JMPD communications will come from official channels and will never request payment via informal methods like Cash Send or eWallet.

Fihla said while physical assessments for recruitment are ongoing, the public is urged to be vigilant and not fall victim to this scam.

“All legitimate physical assessments are free of charge. The JMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit is actively investigating this matter and is working to identify the individual responsible.

“We urge anyone who has received this fraudulent message or has been a victim of this scam to report it to Superintendent Bezuidenhout of the JMPD Internal Affairs Unit at 069 115 2153,” Fihla said.

