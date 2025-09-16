Police charge one for double murder in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.

The two males, estimated to be between the ages of 25 and 30, were shot and killed on Sunday.

Western Cape police have made a breakthrough and arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a double murder that occurred on Sunday in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein.

The man was handcuffed on Monday, just a day after the incident.

The two males, estimated to be between the ages of 25 and 30, were shot and killed on Sunday.

Court

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the suspect is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“The suspect who was taken in for questioning by serious violent crime detectives on Sunday evening was charged on Monday.

“Investigations into the other shooting incidents that left three men dead, one injured, and a woman raped early on Sunday continue with Serious Violent Crime detectives hard at work. As the investigation gains momentum, it is envisaged that all the cases registered will be solved in due course,” Potelwa said.

ALSO READ: Woman shot dead at popular pub and restaurant in Durban, KZN

Under siege

The City of Cape Town has come under siege after a series of deadly mass shootings. Last week, six people, including four women, were shot in separate incidents in Kraaifontein on Tuesday.

Cape Town police made a breakthrough and arrested a 49-year-old suspect for the murders.

On Friday, three men were shot and killed in Ekopoleni, Happy Valley, Mfuleni at just before 11pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the three men, aged between 24 and 27, were fatally wounded.

Traut said a fourth victim, aged 18, sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police minister

Last week, acting police minister Feroz Cachalia said the state needs to use all available resources to confront the issue of gangs in the Western Cape, especially at court buildings across the city.

Speaking to the media after meeting senior police officials in the Western Cape, where the rise in gang-related killings has come to light, Cachalia said police must take action.

Cahalia said there has been an “evolution” of gang violence, adding that the problem of gang violence is not the result of inadequate policing.

ALSO READ: Man shot dead outside Athlone Magistrate’s Court