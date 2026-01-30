Joburg City Parks launches blitz operations as extreme weather disrupts maintenance schedules

The entity has deployed 130 employees in targeted maintenance drives while prioritising worker safety during heatwaves and heavy rainfall.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) has activated emergency response operations as extreme weather continues to disrupt regular maintenance across the city’s vast network of public green spaces.

The entity, responsible for managing more than 2 175 public open spaces including parks, nature reserves, cemeteries, street trees, main arterial verges, areas along water bodies and the Johannesburg Zoo, has appealed to residents for patience as seasonal weather patterns disrupt scheduled work.

Spokesperson Jenny Moodley confirmed that the organisation has intensified service delivery despite challenging conditions.

“On Wednesday, 28 January, 130 employees drawn from all seven regions within JCPZ were deployed as part of a ‘Mega Blitz’ initiative,” Moodley said.

The operation focused on critical horticultural maintenance in the far south of Johannesburg, targeting key routes and facilities.

Work included grass-cutting and clearing in Eldorado Park, along the K43 and Nirvana Drive in Lenasia, along the R557 in Lawley, and in Freedom Park and Orange Farm.

Multi-region operations boost productivity

Tree pruning was undertaken at Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Orange Farm, while a separate high-impact, multi-entity operation was conducted in Randburg.

According to Moodley, these operations are strategically planned to boost staff morale and increase productivity across the entity.

“The next blitz operation will be on Wednesday, 4 February, focusing on parks and main arterial verges along the outskirts of the CBD, in Region F,” Moodley confirmed.

She explained that during periods of extreme heat or heavy downpour, workers are required to halt work as part of necessary protective measures.

Residents are urged not to misconstrue these safety protocols as negligence or lack of commitment to service delivery.

Worker safety takes priority during peak season

Managing Director Thanduxolo Mendrew emphasised the importance of balancing service delivery with employee wellbeing during the peak operational period.

“We are mindful that this is our peak operational period, when grass-cutting and park maintenance are vital. However, dangerous weather conditions require prioritising the well-being of our employees and the animals entrusted to our care. Service delivery must always be carried out safely and humanely,” Mendrew said.

City Parks employees work extensively outdoors to maintain open spaces and support animal welfare at the Johannesburg Zoo.

During heatwaves, additional rest periods and reduced exposure to peak temperatures are essential to prevent heat exhaustion and other serious health risks.

Animal welfare measures activated

At the Johannesburg Zoo, fresh drinking water is consistently replenished, sprinklers and fans are activated, and cool night rooms remain accessible to animals during extreme heat conditions.

Moodley revealed that in public parks, private security providers deployed with canine units have been reminded of their responsibility to ensure the well-being of guard dogs.

“This includes providing kennels and regularly refreshing their drinking water,” she said.

Mendrew thanked residents for their patience and encouraged community participation in caring for wildlife.

“A supportive resident component enables JCPZ to systematically and cost-effectively address seasonal backlogs,” he added.

The managing director also appealed to residents to assist wildlife during heatwaves by placing shallow water containers in safe areas for pets, birds, bees and other small animals.

