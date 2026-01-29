No-confidence vote against Morero postponed as Joburg council agrees to create deputy mayor position

The motion of no-confidence against Dada Morero was postponed due to requests for a secret ballot

Dada Morero will remain as Johannesburg’s mayor, at least for a little longer, after the motion of no-confidence vote against him was postponed.

The vote took place at the Connie Bapela council chambers in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Vote postponed over request for secret ballot

Council speaker Margaret Arnolds said the vote will take place at a later date due to the requests for a secret ballot.

The council, however, did manage to vote on establishing a deputy mayor position in the city.

The proposal was approved after receiving 107 votes in favour, while 87 councillors opposed it and 37 chose to abstain. The new role is expected to come with an annual cost of about R1.2 million, including salary and benefits.

No-confidence motion against Morero

The no-confidence motion against Morero was brought by Al Jama-ah. The party claimed it had lost faith in the mayor’s ability to lead the City of Johannesburg.

Morero lost the ANC chairpersonship in Johannesburg last year. But he has raised complaints about vote rigging and vote buying at that particular conference. This has entered the new chairperson of the region Loyiso Masuku and her faction.

Masuku’s faction wants Morero out, but it appears that there has been pressure from the national leadership of the ANC for Morero to remain as mayor despite having lost his chairpersonship role.

There are talks of a deputy mayor position being created to appease Masuku’s faction.

