Four separate projects are involved, and each will run for 10 to 12 hours.

Johannesburg Water announced planned maintenance that will leave residents in Regions E, F and G without water, or with very low pressure, next week.

The outages will occur for more than two days, from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Four separate projects are involved, and each will run for between 10 and 12 hours.

Water cuts on 24 November in Regions E and F

Residents of Craigavon and Fourways in Region E will have no water from 7am to 7pm on 24 November.

The affected streets are:

Willow Avenue

Poplar Avenue

Campbell Road

Duff Road

Randa Road

Perm Street

According to Joburg Water, no alternative water supply has been confirmed for these residents yet.

“Temporary water supply disruptions for repositioning the existing 160mmpipeline,” the utility explained.

Region F will be hit on the same day and during the same hours, and many more suburbs will be affected.

All streets will be affected in:

Yeoville

Randview

Parktown



Linksfield,

Observatory

Jeppestown

Reynolds View

Bruma

De Wetshof

Cyrildene

Forest Town

Fellside

Highlands

Fairwood

Kensington

Mountain View

The list continues with Bezuidenhout Valley, New Doornfontein, Bertrams, Fairview, Lorentzville, Judith’s Paarl, Troyeville, Vrededorp, Cottesloe, Braamfontein Werf, Braampark, Doornfontein, Berea, Linksfield Ridge and Belle-Vue.

Killarney, Orange Grove, Malvern, Westcliff, Houghton and Wolhuter will also be affected.

“The contractor shall install a blank flange on the inlet to Reservoir 3 to allow the installation of the reservoir liner to proceed without delay,” Joburg Water stated.

The work will also help crews check whether groundwater is still seeping into the reservoir.

The utility said no alternative water supply will be provided in Region F.

“Low pressure to no water possible after reservoir 02 empties,” the utility warned.

Water cuts on 25 November in Village Deep and Lenasia South

The following day, Village Deep in Region F will be without water from 7am to 5pm.

The affected streets are Ellof Street, Bitcon Road, Inglestone Road, Baldwin Road, Wright-Boag Road and Colyn Road.

No alternative supply will be offered here either.

“A newly installed 110mm water pipeline to be tied in the existing 100mm water reticulation network, ensuring successful integration and commissioning of the upgraded infrastructure,” Joburg Water said.

Lenasia South and all its extensions in Region G will be cut off from 8am to 8pm on 25 November, and every street will be affected.

Crews will connect new infrastructure to the existing network as part of the Lenasia South Extension 1 water pipe replacement project, phases 1, 2 and 3.

“No water on all streets for a duration of 12 hours,” the utility noted.

The utility added that it will step in if the work drags on for too long.

“To be provided if the dummy run exceeds 24 hours,” Johannesburg Water said of the alternative water supply.

Why the work matters and how to log a call

Joburg Water said the maintenance will improve water delivery in the long run.

The utility pointed to benefits for residents in the Region E notice.

“Improved water supply to consumers within the area,” the utility stated.

It added a second benefit that looks further ahead.

“Improved long-term service delivery and sustainability of the water reticulation network,” Joburg Water explained.