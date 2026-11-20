Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 20 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the body of an 11-year-old schoolgirl who was swept away by raging floodwaters in Soweto has been found.

Meanwhile, five police officers and three Border Management Authority (BMA) officials have been arrested for alleged corruption at a border post between South Africa and Lesotho.

Furthermore, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia disclosed that nearly 2 000 women were reported missing in South Africa over the latest police reporting period, but 936 cases remain unresolved.

Weather tomorrow: 21 November 2026

Severe thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning are expected across several provinces on Saturday, while parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape face extremely high fire danger conditions. Full weather forecast here.

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Body of missing 11-year-old Soweto girl found

Saps water wing and K9 members found the body of Anqobile Njiyela,11, in Dobsonville, Soweto, on 20 November 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

The body of an 11-year-old schoolgirl who was swept away by raging floodwaters in Soweto has been found.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), the Saps K9 Unit, Water Wing and other relevant agencies continued the search in Dobsonville for Anqobile Njiyela on Friday morning.

Joburg EMS media officer Xolile Khumalo said Anqobile’s father positively identified the body, which was recovered from the Snake Park River shortly before 12pm.

CONTINUE READING: Body of missing 11-year-old Soweto girl found

Five police and three BMA officials arrested for alleged corruption at Van Rooyen’s Gate border

Picture: Supplied

Five South African Police Service (Saps) officers and three Border Management Authority (BMA) officials have been arrested for alleged corruption at a border post between South Africa and Lesotho.

The group were handcuffed at Van Rooyen’s Gate Port of Entry on Friday.

Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, confirmed that the BMA Integrity Unit, working in collaboration with Crime Intelligence, the Free State Organised Crime Unit, the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Home Affairs, and the Tactical Response Team (TRT) Bloemfontein, conducted a joint operation that resulted in the arrest of suspects.

CONTINUE READING: Five police and three BMA officials arrested for alleged corruption at Van Rooyen’s Gate border

Crime stats: 936 women still missing as police close just over half of nearly 2 000 cases

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia at the release of the South African Police Service (SAPS) second quarter crime statistics release. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Nearly 2 000 women were reported missing in South Africa over the latest police reporting period, but 936 cases remain unresolved – leaving hundreds of families without answers.

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia disclosed the figures in a written parliamentary reply a week before releasing the second-quarter crime statistics.

They show that 1 380 missing-women cases were registered during the 2025/2026 financial year, while a further 604 were reported between 1 April and 30 September 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Crime stats: 936 women still missing as police close just over half of nearly 2 000 cases

These Joburg areas will be without water next week

Picture: iStock

Johannesburg Water announced planned maintenance that will leave residents in Regions E, F and G without water, or with very low pressure, next week.

The outages will occur for more than two days, from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Four separate projects are involved, and each will run for between 10 and 12 hours.

CONTINUE READING: These Joburg areas will be without water next week

Madlanga commission accused of ‘malicious intent’ after Suliman Carrim’s alleged bail breach

Businessman Suliman Carrim appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 19 October 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

North West businessman Suliman Carrim must now personally approach the Madlanga commission to arrange his appearance before it, following a dispute over whether he complied with a condition attached to his bail.

The issue came before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 20 November 2026, after the state raised concerns about how Carrim’s legal team handled the requirement to arrange his testimony.

Carrim, who was granted R100 000 bail late last month, was initially expected to return to court in December for the disclosure of the case docket.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission accused of ‘malicious intent’ after Suliman Carrim’s alleged bail breach

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Toddler killed in mass shooting | Cat Matlala’s Polo trip | Gauteng health’s R3.6bn debt