SA Weather warns of extreme weather for most parts of SA

SAWS warned of strong winds, heavy rainfall and an unexpected drop of temperatures.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned South Africans to brace for extreme weather across most parts of the country on Monday.

According to SAWS, Gauteng, North West, Western Cape, Free State and parts of KwaZulu-Natal can expect adverse weather conditions, including strong winds.

SAWS issued several impact based warnings, urging South Africans to take precautions.

Orange level 5

Damaging winds, which may lead to difficult driving conditions and damage to settlements, are expected over the Garden Route and Central Karoo districts of the Western Cape, as well as the Karoo Hoogland municipality in the Northern Cape, during the morning.

Additionally, damaging waves and winds are anticipated, potentially causing disruptions to ports and harbors between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay in the morning.

Yellow level 2

Damaging winds leading to localised damage to settlements and travel disruptions are expected over the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Damaging winds and waves leading to localised disruptions to ports and small harbours are also expected between Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas in the morning.

Orange level 6

Disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads and settlements is expected over the Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts of the Western Cape in the morning.

Yellow level 4

Disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads and settlements is expected over the Garden Route District of the Western Cape.

Yellow level 2

Disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of roads and settlements is expected over the Koukamma and Kouga municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Severe thunderstorms leading to hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours are expected over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and the central and south eastern parts of Limpopo.

Travelling

Major traffic routes including the N1 and N3 highways are expected to be affected with motorists urged to be cautious on the road.

