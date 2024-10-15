M1 South Bridge between Smit and Carr Streets reopened to traffic

A sectional closure was implemented along the M1 South as a precautionary measure in May 2024, when a tunnel fire occurred.

Renovations at the M1 Double Decker Bridge in Johannesburg on 10 July 2019. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

The far left of the M1 South Bridge (between Smit and Carr Streets) has been reopened to traffic following the completion of extensive repairs on the bridge.

The move will be welcomed by motorists who had to contend with severe traffic congestion due to the closure.

Closure

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) spokesperson Bertha Peters-Scheepers on Monday said the bridge is now safe to use.

“A sectional closure was implemented along the M1 South as a precautionary measure in May 2024, when a tunnel fire occurred and damaged parts of the bridge’s infrastructure.

“Barricades have been removed and motorists can use all lanes of the M1 South. JRA thanks motorists for their continued patience and cooperation throughout the project,” Peters-Scheepers said.

Cost

In May, the City of Johannesburg estimated that repairing the fire-damaged electrical infrastructure and concrete under the M1 highway bridge would cost around R33 million.

Joburg city manager Floyd Brink said at least 450 metres of the 88KV electrical cables were affected by the fire.

Several parts of the city, including Braamfontein, were left without power on 1 May after cables went up in flames under the bridge on the M1 south as a result of theft and vandalism.

Fire

Parts of Johannesburg‘s inner city were filled with smoke after underground cables caught alight.

The blaze led to power outages in several parts of the city including Braamfontein, Page View, Parktown, Melville, Amalgam, Vrededorp, Johannesburg, and surrounding areas.

When City Power officials opened a tunnel below the city of Johannesburg they were met with around 200° heat, hot enough to burn your hair off and destroy your skin.

Once inside they found a cellphone and several tools, including a saw, cutter and screwdrivers.

The incident led to the closure of Smit Street, which is below the bridge.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

