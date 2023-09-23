News

By Getrude Makhafola

23 Sep 2023

Signs of recovery: Reservoirs gradually filling up – Rand Water

Despite Rand Water announcing that full pumping capacity has been restored, taps are still dry in Joburg's northern areas, such as Sandton.

Rand Water on water supply shortages.

Rand Water says it has restored full pumping capacity at all systems. Photo: iStock

Bulk water supply utility Rand Water says reservoirs in Joburg and Ekurhuleni metros are being pumped up following widespread water shortages.

Rand Water says a meeting was held with Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni officials following a thunderstorm that damaged power lines at the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment plant.

“The meetings yielded positive results as the four booster stations have improved significantly.

“All the technical and communication teams agreed to work together to address the water supply challenges,” the entities said in a joint statement.

ALSO READ: Vulnerable residents desperate over nonstop water outages

‘Reservoirs at 60%’

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said reservoirs are sitting at between 60% and 65%.

“The ideal percentage for a reservoir is between 60% and 80%, so we are above 65% meaning the system is recovering well,” Maroo told Newzroom Afrika on Saturday.

She added that supply is gradually returning to areas such as Soshanguve, Attridgeville and Mabopane in the City of Tshwane.

RELATED: Tshwane’s woes deepen: Every drop of water counts

“We managed to fill up reservoirs, it’s a matter of distributing water to municipal reservoirs which will in turn send water to customers,” she said.

In Johannesburg, the following reservoirs and towers were affected:

  • South Hills Tower
  • Alexander Park Reservoir
  • Midrand System, which includes the Grand Central, Errand 1 and 2 Reservoirs, Errand
    tower, as well as the President Park, Rabie Ridge, Randjesfontein, Randjeslaagte and
    Country View Reservoirs and Towers.

However, in the Sandton areas of Linbro Park, Marlboro, Morningside, Bryanston and Illovo, reservoirs are “critically low to empty” with some areas still without water, said Rand Water.

