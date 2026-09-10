Joburg water cuts: Officials meet to fix Eskom-City Power supply crisis

Reports detailed how recent electricity interruptions disrupted water supply in several regions.

Rand Water, City Power and government leaders agreed to form a joint committee after power trips disrupted water supply across Gauteng and parts of North West.

Senior government and utility officials met urgently on Tuesday evening, 8 September 2026, to address water supply disruptions caused by repeated power interruptions affecting Rand Water’s systems.

Urgent meeting called over water disruptions

According to the statement, released on 9 September 2026, Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo convened the meeting with Deputy Minister Jack Bloom, “at the request of Minister Pemmy Majodin”.

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero also attended, alongside representatives from Rand Water, the Department of Water and Sanitation, City Power, Johannesburg Water and Eskom.

Power trips hit multiple municipalities

The meeting received detailed reports on how recent electricity interruptions had disrupted water supply in several regions.

“The interruptions affected water supply systems in Emfuleni, City of Johannesburg, and West Rand municipalities as well as Madibeng and Rustenburg areas in the North West,” said the statement.

Officials also raised concern over a specific trouble spot.

“The collective noted with concern the frequent challenges in City Power’s electricity supply to Rand Water’s Eikenhof system, which has negatively impacted the system’s ability to reliably supply water to municipalities,” said the statement.

Joint committee to seek lasting solutions

Stakeholders agreed to set up a joint working committee to tackle the problem.

“The meeting agreed that a joint working committee will be established, led by DWS, with participation of representatives from the Gauteng Provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Rand Water, Joburg Water and the City Power as well as Eskom and all other relevant stakeholders, to identify solutions to ensure that Rand Water obtains a reliable electricity supply,” the statement read.

The committee will draft both short- and long-term fixes.

“The committee will develop a response plan to address both the current challenges as well as options for Rand Water to secure a reliable source of electricity in future,” the statement noted, adding that the plan would go to the provincial intergovernmental structure.

Residents urged to use water sparingly

The statement encouraged continued public cooperation on conservation.

“The meeting further encouraged DWS, Rand Water, the provincial government and the City to continue mobilising all structures of society to work with government in conserving water and on the importance of using water more sparingly, particularly during these prevailing conditions,” it said.

It added that coordination had already begun paying off, noting improvements “to the extent that water supply challenges are improving and will need to be sustainably stabilised.”