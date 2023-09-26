Joburg water shortages result in violent protests

Johannesburg Water's systems faced a setback caused by a power trip at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant last week.

The ongoing water shortage in various suburbs in Johannesburg has resulted in community members protesting.

The systems made a steady recovery on Saturday, but a major burst occurred along the supply line between Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch Water Purification Plant and the Palmiet Pumping Station on Sunday, which has caused delays.

The public safety department said it noted with concern the violent protests due to lack of water.

“These water shortages are caused by major issues in the Rand Water pipes supplying the reservoirs of Johannesburg Water. We call upon Rand Water to be transparent with the city and all the residents that have been inconvenienced by these constant water cuts and explain the challenges they are facing with water supply in all affected areas of Johannesburg,” said public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku.

“We take these issues of service delivery very seriously and we urge Rand Water to hold a meeting with the officials of Joburg Water, the office of the executive mayor, and the MMC for Johannesburg Environment and Infrastructure Services Department to resolve these issues with urgency.

“The growing frustrations of residents have resulted in protests, thus putting the safety of residents at risk. We cannot allow this to happen as leaders. We have to practice honesty and transparency with residents at all times,” Tshwaku said.

Gauteng municipalities devise concrete plans

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu met with Rand Water and mayors of the various municipalities in the province on Saturday to engage the municipalities on their water conservation and demand management plans.

The meeting was attended by cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Thembi Nkadimeng, deputy ministers of the department of water and sanitation David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, and deputy minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Parks Tau.

Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda was absent from the meeting.

Attempts to get comment from Gwamanda’s office on what the mayor was planning on addressing the water crisis were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.

Mchunu said the setback resulted in a loss of about 2 million litres of water per day.

Water and sanitation services management’s deputy director-general Risimati Mathye attributed the water shortages in the City of Johannesburg, City of Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni to the growing population in the province.

“Rapid population growth in Gauteng, coupled with increasing water losses in municipal water distribution systems in Gauteng have resulted in a situation where the peak demand for water from Rand Water’s municipal customers is close to, and occasionally exceeds the available supply,” he said.

