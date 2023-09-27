Mchunu implements ‘water shifting’ for dry Joburg reservoirs as Gwamanda remains mum

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has ordered officials to shift water loads towards some of the dry reservoirs.

As Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda remains mum on the Johannesburg water crisis, water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has stepped in and ordered officials to shift water loads towards some of the dry reservoirs.

Mchunu said, in the interim, a short-term solution of water shifting would be put in place.

He was speaking to the Springfield community in Johannesburg on Tuesday after a meeting was called.

Springfield is among areas that have had no water for 14 days, yet resident alleged they were still being billed.

Water shifting

“This means that there will be a team of technical people that will monitor the water flow 24/7. This will alleviate problems in the short term,” said the minister.

“It is unacceptable to have no water from August. There will be another meeting, a technical and political meeting, so that we resolve on this matter. We don’t want to hear people say this community has no water.”

Rand Water COO Mahlomola Mehlo assured Mchunu water shifting would ensure people in high-lying areas also get water on time.

“We will shift the load from a properly functioning system to the South Hills tower,” said Mehlo.

Mayor missing in action

Gwamanda has missed several water crisis meetings.

He missed a meeting last week where Mchunu met with Rand Water and mayors of the various municipalities in the province to engage the municipalities on their water conservation and demand management plans.

Attempts to get comment from Gwamanda’s office on whether the mayor was planning on addressing the water crisis were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received.

Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku called Gwamanda to hold a meeting and engage officials of Rand Water and Joburg Water, and the MMC for Johannesburg Environment and Infrastructure Services Department to address the water crisis issues with urgency.

“The growing frustrations of residents have resulted in protests, thus putting the safety of residents at risk. We cannot allow this to happen as leaders. We have to practice honesty and transparency with residents at all times,” Tshwaku said.

