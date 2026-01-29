Joburg Water: These areas will be without water next week

Joburg Water emphasised that the maintenance would result in 'improved service delivery and continuity of water supply' for affected residents.

Joburg Water has announced planned maintenance work across several regions that will affect water supply to numerous suburbs from 3 to 5 February 2026, with residents in some areas facing up to three days without water or experiencing low pressure.

Region F faces extended disruption for pump station upgrade

The most extensive interruption will affect Region F, where residents in:

Newclare

Industria West

Riverlea extension 2

Langlaagte

Auckland Park

Coronationville

Westbury

Sophiatown

Claremont

Newlands

Jan Hoffmeyer

Pageview

Sunnyside

Brixton

Mayfair

Mayfair West

Hursthill

Crosby and the surrounding suburbs will experience service disruptions.

This outage will run from 7am on 3 February until 4pm on 5 February.

According to Joburg Water, the work involves the “connection of new back-up pump station and bypass to existing water lines.”

The utility warned that customers should expect “low pressure to no water” during this period.

Additionally, it explained that the maintenance would deliver “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, reduction of water losses,” adding that “it will allow works on main pumpstation refurbishment.”

Wilfordon residents to experience day-long water cut

In Region C, all streets in Wilfordon will be without water on 3 February between 8am and 4pm as crews work on infrastructure improvements.

Joburg Water said the interruption is necessary for the “tie-in of new pipe to existing infrastructure.”

The utility stated that residents would benefit from “improved service delivery and continuity of water supply” once the work is completed.

No alternative water supply will be provided as “the reservoir will be placed on bypass over the period,” according to Joburg Water.

Ivory Park extension 12 to receive alternative water supply

Region A will see disruptions in Ivory Park extension 12, affecting:

Thyolo

Tjale

Makhura

Kwinika

Makalla

Msiza

Ngomane

Jambala

Chauke

Khoza

Bhalatsi

Seemola

Maphanga

Khumalo streets

This water outage will occur from 9am to 4pm on 3 February.

The work involves the “relocation of existing water infrastructure,” Joburg Water confirmed, with residents facing a complete loss of water supply during the maintenance window.

However, the utility will provide alternative water sources, stating that tanks will be positioned at “one at Ebomini Primary School Entrance, one on Tjale Street, and one at the corner of Tjale and Thyolo Street.”

Joburg Water emphasised that the maintenance would result in “improved service delivery and continuity of water supply” for affected residents.

