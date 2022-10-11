Joburg Water warns reservoirs and towers are ‘extremely strained’

Faizel Patel

Johannesburg Water has warned that its reservoirs and towers are extremely strained, with minimal recovery and improvements in a few systems.

The utility shared details about infrastructure facilities in various areas exhibiting continued critically low levels.

It said various Johannesburg reservoirs and towers are impacted due to Rand Water implementating stage 2 restrictions last week.

ALSO READ: Gauteng rains still a no-show as heatwave continues

“The reduction or isolating of the outlets of various reservoirs is to ensure that capacity is not lost completely. Johannesburg Water systems are being monitored and further updates will be provided to customers.”

Reduction of water supply

The utility has also informed residents of the planned partial isolation of outlet valves at various systems, in response to Rand Water’s curtailment of supply.

“The outlets of the following reservoirs/towers will be reduced between 50%-70% to balance the current high demand with the reduced supply. The intention is to sustain capacity when isolating during the evening when demand is lower.”

“Customers are requested to reduce consumption, as this directly impacts on the recovery of affected systems. Leaks and bursts in stage 2 restricted areas, impact on the capacity of infrastructure. Customers are requested to report major bursts and leaks to assist with sustaining critical systems,” Joburg Water added.

Tshwane water woes

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane has also called on residents and local business sector to save the precious resource.

MMC for Community Safety Ald Grandi Theunissen warned that the situation was dire.

“This is a very serious situation for our city and we appeal to residents and businesses to make real changes so that we do not move to stricter water restriction levels.”

“Complying with the restrictions will assist Rand Water to keep the reservoirs at sufficient levels, ensuring that all residents have access to water during the current heatwave.

“In addition, this will also ensure that water is available to the Emergency Services Department, should they have to respond to fires,” Theunissen said.

ALSO READ: The water crisis Turton warned about in 2008 has developed exactly as he foresaw