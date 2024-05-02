Johannesburg mayor gives time frame for completion of repairs to Bree street

Despite bugetory concerns the mayor of the City of Johannesburg said repair work to Bree street had already begun

The damaged Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) one month after the explosion on 19 July 2023. Image: Vukosi Maluleke

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said the repair work to the damaged Bree Street, formally known as Lillian Ngoyi Street, should be completed at the end of the year.

Bree street explosion

Gwamanda was delivering his State of the City Address (SOCA) on Thursday at Council Chambers in Braamfontein.

The underground explosion on Bree Street last year prompted the municipality to find ways of keeping people out of the area.

“In January this year we commenced with work to restore Lillian Ngoyi Street and to implement an environmental public upgrade in and around the areas and parts of our dedicated precinct plans,” he said.

Gwamanda said he expected the work to be completed by December 2024.

“We are grateful for the cooperation and collaboration that we have enjoyed with the property owners and inner-city partnership forums on this initiative and the commitment to partner on other initiatives to improve the inner city,” he said.

Opposition parties raised questions about the costs to repair the street and where the money would come from.

The Johannesburg municipality had appealed to the provincial government to declare the Bree Street explosion as a disaster area but this request was declined.

Illegal mining

Meanwhile, Gwamada spoke about the challenges of illegal mining in the City of Johannesburg. He said illegal underground activities posed a threat to the economy and the City’s infrastructure.

“Illegal mining involves tunnelling under roadways, bridges and embarkments, while also infringing on crucial water and sewer infrastructure. This is placing a real risk to residents and infrastructure in the city,” he said.

According to Gwamanda blasting underground has impacted water around the city.

“The pollution of rivers as well as potential contamination presents severe health risks who depend on pure drinking water for their wellbeing,” he said.

He said the City of Johannesburg was at risk of developing sinkholes because of the illegal mining activities.

“The City’s financial situation is deeply affected by illegal mining in a complex and significant manner. Though an exact total in expenses associated with this issue has yet to be calculated on a municipal level, it encompasses various costs such as repairs necessitated by damage to water and sewer systems replacing entire pipes that have been damaged beyond repair,” he said.