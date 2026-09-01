Bad news for those wanting to take a dip in Joburg’s public pools from today

Community development MMC Thapelo Amad said the reopening of 36 pools would be phased in subject to operational conditions.

The Johannesburg municipality has missed the annual reopening date for its public swimming pools.

Spring Day, 1 September, had traditionally been the date at which Johannesburg’s municipal pools would open their gates following the winter break.

While reopening schedules had been phased or limited in recent years, the city had always met the September date for some of its pools.

The municipality announced on Monday that the reopening date would be pushed back to 1 October for all pools, with a staggered reopening to come.

Community development MMC Thapelo Amad apologised for the delay, explaining the swimming pools still needed to meet “health, safety, and operational standards” required for public amenities.

Season extended into April

Amad explained that from October, the opening of 36 public pools would be phased in, but warned the “condition and operational requirements of facilities vary across regions”.

The municipality stated that as a form of compensation, the usual 31 March closing date will be extended into April 2027, subject to weather conditions and demand.

“This would provide residents with additional access to municipal swimming facilities and partially offset the shortened season.

“The city is actively working to resolve outstanding compliance and maintenance tasks over the next month.

“We thank our residents for their patience and understanding as we work to ensure our recreational spaces are safe for everyone this summer”, Amad stated.

Johannesburg’s woes

The missed reopening is the latest administrative hiccup for a municipality limping into the 2026 local government elections.

Among others, refuse removal was delayed by weeks in June due to protesting casual workers, and JRA last week confirmed a delay in phase two of the Lilian Ngoyi Street rebuild due to a funding delay.

However, the municipality did settle a R5.2 billion debt with Eskom, ending the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act process previously initiated against the municipality

“We value the City of Johannesburg as a customer, and we remain committed to a stable working relationship for the benefit of its residents and, in turn, the economy and our country,” stated Eskom’s Distribution Group Executive Junaid Munshi.