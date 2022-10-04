Rand Water implements stage 2 water restrictions in Joburg

Citizen Reporter

Johannesburg Water has implemented Rand Water’s stage 2 water restrictions across the City.

According to a statement issued by the water utility on Tuesday, due to increased water demand, the capacity of Rand Water storage has decreased from 52% to 38%.

“The bulk supplier will restrict high demand customer meters in various parts of the City of Johannesburg. The outcome is to reduce the current high consumption and restore capacity levels back to 60%.”

Rand Water will implement stage 2 water restrictions on their Eikenhof, Zwartkopjes and Palmiet pump stations, which supply the following Johannesburg Water infrastructure (reservoirs and towers):

1. Eikenhof pump station:

Chiawelo, Zondi, Doornkop, Powerpark, Grobler Park, Weltevreden High Pressure,

Hamburger, Boschkop, Cosmo City, Claremont, Comelius Street, Honeydew, Horizon North,

Noordgesig. Waterval, Braamfischerville, Roodepoort deep, Protea Glen, Orlando Power

Starion, Diepkloof, Florida South, Princess, Discovery, Maraisburg, West Roodepoort, Delarey

and Winchester Hills.

2. Zwartkopjes pump station:

Johannesburg Turf Club, Glenvista, Glenanda, Kibler Park and Crown Gardens.

3. Palmiet pump station:

Abbatoirs & Market, North-Western Areas, Linksfield Ridge, Rosherville Power Station and

Workshop and Bassonia.

In the meantime, residents have been reminded that level-2 water restrictions must be adhered according to section 44 (3) of the Water Services By-laws.

The water utility has urged the public not to water and irrigate their gardens from 6am and 6pm every day.

Residents are also forbidden from filling their swimming pools with municipal water and are also not allowed to use hosepipes to wash their cars and paved areas.

Water saving tips:

-Don’t leave taps dripping.

-Take shallow baths

-Use bathwater or grey water to water the garden.

Johannesburg Water has urged its customers to remain active partners in reducing the amount of water used in the City of Johannesburg as this will significantly assist in recovery the affected reservoirs and tower in order to meet current and future demands.

Compiled by: Siphumelele Khumalo