Judiciary requests Mkhwanazi to provide evidence of allegations

The Office of the Chief Justice has formally requested National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola, and the KwaZulu-Natal Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, to back up their allegations.

This follows Mkhwanazi’s media briefing on Sunday, in which he alleged the judiciary was in cahoots with criminals.

Mkhwanazi said an investigation with the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit unmasked a syndicate which involves politicians, law enforcement, metro police, correctional services, prosecutors, judiciary, and is controlled by drug cartels as well as businesspeople.

“Such claims, made without substantiation, are extremely damaging to public confidence in the independence and integrity of our courts – a fundamental pillar of our constitutional democracy,” said the office on Thursday.

“Judicial Officers are bound by the Judicial oath or solemn affirmation of office to uphold and protect the Constitution, and the human rights entrenched in it, and to administer justice to all persons alike without fear, favour or prejudice, in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

“As such, any suggestion of impropriety within the Judiciary is treated with the utmost gravity.”

Evidence

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya called on Mkhwanazi, or anyone who has evidence against members of the judiciary, to report to the necessary offices.

“The Judiciary stands firm in its commitment to accountability and the rule of law. If any person, including Lt Gen Mkhwanazi, has credible evidence of unlawful or unethical conduct committed by a member of the Judiciary, they are urged to report such matters to the legally mandated structures of the State.

“Unsubstantiated allegations, however, regrettably undermine the administration of justice and weaken public trust in our institutions, which are essential to upholding our constitutional democracy.”

Maya said her office would deal with any matters reported against its members impartially.

“Should any Judicial Officer be found to have acted unlawfully or unethically, appropriate action must be taken without any hesitation. The Judiciary remains resolute in its duty to serve all South Africans with impartiality and integrity.”

Public Protector on Mkhwanazi revelations

Meanwhile, the Public Protector South Africa (PPSA) has confirmed its investigation into the allegations made by Mkhwanazi against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu, among others, of corruption and collusion with criminal networks.

Mchunu has denied the allegations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday in light of these allegations.

