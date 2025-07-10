Ramaphosa to address nation following allegations by Mkhwanazi

The president will address the KZN police commissioner's recent claims.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on 27 March 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a national address on Sunday evening in response to public remarks made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi recently made damning allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and senior members of the South African Police Service (Saps), accusing them of corruption and collusion with criminal networks.

The claims have sparked widespread concern across the country.

The Presidency, in a statement released on Thursday, noted that Ramaphosa was informed of Mkhwanazi’s explosive press briefing while he was in Brazil for a Brics summit over the weekend.

The president had committed to dealing with the issue upon his return, due to its serious implications for the country’s “national security”.

“President Ramaphosa has been seized with this matter in recent days and will, following various consultations, take the nation into his confidence at 7pm on Sunday, 13 July 2025,” the statement reads.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO BRIEF THE NATION ON NATIONAL SECURITY MATTERS



President @CyrilRamaphosa will on Sunday, 13 July 2025, address the nation on developments arising from a public statement by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that details allegations… — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 10, 2025

Mkhwanazi implicates Mchunu in criminal activities

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu has links to controversial figures Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi.

Matlala, who was arrested recently for attempted murder, was awarded a R360 million Saps health services tender last year, which was later terminated.

Mogotsi is reportedly out on bail for a murder charge.

According to Mkhwanazi, both men played a role in persuading Mchunu to disband the political killings task team after it uncovered connections between the police, a drug syndicate, and members of the judiciary.

Both the DA and the MK party have since laid criminal charges against Mchunu.

This comes after the minister told a parliamentary committee in March that he did not know Mogotsi – seemingly contradicting his recent statement in which he admitted knowing him as a “comrade, but not as an associate“.

Watch the video below:

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu denying he knows or is an associate of Brown Mogotsi during a Police Portfolio Committee on March 5 as earlier indicated by the General

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. pic.twitter.com/TYh3IocfA5 — Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) July 6, 2025

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has called on the parliamentary committees on police, justice and constitutional development, as well as the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, to urgently investigate Mkhwanazi’s allegations.

Mkhwanazi’s security has been beefed up following threats to his life, according to National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

