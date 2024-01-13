News

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

13 Jan 2024

08:56 am

Malema’s jab at Mbalula: ‘ANC must give you enough time to speak’ at birthday rally

The EFF leader has made fun of the ANC secretary-general's recent comments.

Mbalula must get more time to speak at ANC 112th birthday celebration, says Malema

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Fikile Mbalula/Twitter

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has taken a jab at African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for his recent remarks that have caused a stir within the ruling party.

Mbalula stirred controversy last weekend when he implied that members of the ruling party had lied about former president Jacob Zuma’s swimming pool being a “fire pool.”

ALSO READ: ‘We have protocols’ – Mbalula hits back at Mantashe for comments on Zuma and Nkandla

Mbalula said in part: “We formed an ad-hoc committee in parliament on Nkandla and said a swimming pool is a fire pool. Then minister of police was sweating in that committee because kunzima xa uthetha ubuxoki [it’s difficult to defend lies].”

Mbalula faced criticism from South Africans and fellow party members, including ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe and former police minister Nathi Nhleko, who dismissed his comments.

Nhleko said in response: “There was no lie I was telling, it’s a different case that I was sweating and I wouldn’t want to entertain that rubbish. No story was cooked up.”

“I listened very carefully to what the secretary-general said. He is my secretary-general. I thought he was carried away by yourself, guys. He saw the cameras and got taken away and said things he should not have said,” said Mantashe.

ALSO READ: ‘Have your head checked’ if you think Mbalula’s fire pool comments is admission of lies

In a statement, Mbalula clarified that he meant to say the ruling party defended Zuma until the Constitutional Court clarified in its ruling that “enormous state resources were misappropriated to achieve the renovations in Nkandla”.

According to the statement, only members of opposition parties and sworn enemies of the ANC would be justified in interpreting Mbalula’s comments as an admission of lies, however, anyone else “must have his/her head checked”.

The EFF and Mmusi Maimane’s Build One SA have since responded to Mbalula’s revelations, with Maimane calling for a reinvestigation of the Nkandla matter.

ALSO READ: Maimane wants investigations into Nkandla mansion revisited

On Friday, Maimane called for ANC ministers and officials who covered up for Zuma to be held accountable for lying to parliament.

Mbalula: ‘Mbombela, we’re ready’

Mbalula has been in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, this week, preparing for the ANC’s 112th birthday celebrations today.

Scores of ANC members are gathering at the Mbombela stadium, where Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver the party’s 8 January statement.

Malema says that Mbalula should be given enough time to speak at the event to disclose more revelations.
He further threw shade at the ruling party’s celebrations, saying Saturday was a day to rest.

“Good morning Mpumalanga, today, a beautiful Saturday, is a day to rest. Avoid crowded places like stadiums. Remember you can register to vote online,” he said.

African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa Fikile Mbalula Julius Malema

