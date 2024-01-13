Six Limpopo ANC members killed in crash while travelling to birthday rally

At least 18 others were injured.

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane and Police Minister Bheki Cele have confirmed that African National Congress (ANC) members have been killed in a crash while they were travelling to the party’s 112th birthday rally in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Saturday morning.

According to Cele, six members lost their lives, while at least 18 others were injured.

The bus the members were travelling in rolled down an embankment on its way to Mbombela early on Saturday morning.

Mokonyane told eNCA that ANC leaders in Limpopo had already turned back to attend to the scene, with Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said to be helping out at the scene.

“This morning we lost some of our own members, who were on their way here from Peter Mokaba region. Our leaders from Limpopo have already gone back home. We are quite saddened by that. Their attempt to be here will not be in vain,” Mokonyane told the channel.

“[It’s] a very devastating experience, there are those that have been confirmed, but we’re waiting for the police to clear the entire area. The MEC of health from Limpopo is also at the scene, numbers have been shared, but we believe that up until we get confirmation from the authorities, we know that lives have been lost. We are quite saddened by that and we commit to do better in their own memory.”

The Limpopo department of transport and community safety has warned of the accident on the R71- Magoebaskloof road in Mopani District.

“The road is currently closed for emergency services. Motorists travelling between Polokwane and Tzaneen are advised to use the R528 (George’s Valley) or the R36 (Duiwelskloof) road,” it said.