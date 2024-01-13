News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Digital Deputy News Editor

2 minute read

13 Jan 2024

10:12 am

Six Limpopo ANC members killed in crash while travelling to birthday rally

At least 18 others were injured.

Six Limpopo ANC members killed in crash while travelling to birthday rally

Picture: Limpopo Traffic Updates/X

ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane and Police Minister Bheki Cele have confirmed that African National Congress (ANC) members have been killed in a crash while they were travelling to the party’s 112th birthday rally in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Saturday morning.

According to Cele, six members lost their lives, while at least 18 others were injured.

The bus the members were travelling in rolled down an embankment on its way to Mbombela early on Saturday morning.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa says ANC committed to tackling ‘global problem’ of youth unemployment

Mokonyane told eNCA that ANC leaders in Limpopo had already turned back to attend to the scene, with Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said to be helping out at the scene.

“This morning we lost some of our own members, who were on their way here from Peter Mokaba region. Our leaders from Limpopo have already gone back home. We are quite saddened by that. Their attempt to be here will not be in vain,” Mokonyane told the channel.

“[It’s] a very devastating experience, there are those that have been confirmed, but we’re waiting for the police to clear the entire area. The MEC of health from Limpopo is also at the scene, numbers have been shared, but we believe that up until we get confirmation from the authorities, we know that lives have been lost. We are quite saddened by that and we commit to do better in their own memory.”

ALSO READ: Malema’s jab at Mbalula: ANC ‘must give you enough time to speak’ at birthday rally

The Limpopo department of transport and community safety has warned of the accident on the R71- Magoebaskloof road in Mopani District.

“The road is currently closed for emergency services. Motorists travelling between Polokwane and Tzaneen are advised to use the R528 (George’s Valley) or the R36 (Duiwelskloof) road,” it said.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cyril Ramaphosa Nomvula Mokonyane

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment
South Africa This is SA’s formidable team of lawyers to take on Israel at ICJ for genocide in Gaza

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe