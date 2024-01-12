Maimane wants investigations into Nkandla mansion revisited

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane wants heads to roll over lies told to parliament to protect former president Jacob Zuma.

ANC ministers and officials who covered up for former president Jacob Zuma should be held accountable for lying to parliament, says Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane, who was a parliamentarian at the time Zuma was investigated for corruption related to the R250 million renovations at Zuma’s Nkandla home, said ANC officials had clearly lied to parliament to protect one of their own.

ANC admitted a cover-up

During a public meeting earlier this week, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula let the cat out of the bag by saying that some officials had lost their jobs covering up the Nkandla scandal. He admitted that the controversial “fire pool” at Zuma’s home was actually a swimming pool.

“I remember that report. The charge now is that the ANC members who were on that committee are in violation of the Powers and Privileges Act, which means you cannot lie in parliament. We cannot have a situation where politicians lie in parliament,” he said.

The Public Protector should investigate.

Maimane said the current Public Protector should look at the Nkandla matter based on comments made by Mbalula.

“The criminal case on Nkandla is still open. I opened the case on acts of corruption. I will be following up with the investigating officer on that case,” he said.

Maimane accused the ANC of continuing the culture of lies even in the current presidency of President Cyril Ramaphosa who also faced a scandal involving illicit money flows at his Phala Phala farm. The ANC in parliament used its majority in parliament to ensure that Ramaphosa is not held accountable to parliament.

“That Phala Phala matter should be properly investigated because it cannot be that they just say we voted on it and there was nothing we dispute in the report,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maimane has kicked off his campaign to become South Africa’s next president. He said as part of his manifesto, Build One SA would be focusing on ensuring that there is at least one employed person in every home.

He said he believed that the dignity of providing employment for South African citizen was a step into addressing the economic and historic social problems of South Africa.

“I think it is possible to ensure that there is a job in every home in the next five years. We have to support even the entrepreneur in the township because that is work,” he said.