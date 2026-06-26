June 30: Avoid Johannesburg CBD and Midrand as protests expected to hit these streets

Major traffic disruptions expected in Johannesburg CBD and Midrand on Tuesday.

If you’re planning to be in Johannesburg CBD or Glen Austin (Midrand) this Tuesday, 30 June – the unofficial ‘deadline’ set for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa – expect big traffic disruptions.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has issued a blanket traffic alert warning that delays will stretch from 07:00 to 16:00 as integrated law enforcement teams manage the processions.

Heavy JMPD and Saps deployment to keep order

JMPD says it has mobilised integrated law enforcement teams, including JMPD traffic officers and SAPS Public Order Policing units, to monitor routes, manage traffic, and maintain public safety across the entire city.

“Significant traffic disruptions and delays are anticipated between 07:00 and 16:00,” JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said.

“Integrated law enforcement teams will remain on high alert and will be actively deployed to monitor and manage the entire city before, during, and after the 30th of June.

This proactive deployment is aimed at ensuring public safety, maintaining order, and swiftly responding to any other spontaneous protests, pickets, or gatherings that may arise during this period.”

Three approved marches, three different routes

March 1: March & March Procession

The largest of the three, organised by March & March, aims to push for inner-city safety, youth development, and better access to community services.

5 000 participants are expected to gather at Beyers Naudé Square (Rahima Moosa Street) from 08:30, starting at 10:00 and dispersing at 14:00.

The march will follow this route: Beyers Naudé Square → Helen Joseph Street → Troye/Twist Street → Kotze Street → Queen Street → Constitution Hill, where a memorandum will be submitted to the Hillbrow Station Commander at 13:00.

March 2: LACO Procession

The Labour and Civic Organisation (LACO) march focuses on concerns about illegal immigration policies and will engage the Department of Home Affairs.

It expects 1 200 participants gathering at the intersection of Kotze Street and Hospital Street from 08:00, starting at 09:00 and dispersing at 12:00.

The route runs: Kotze & Hospital → Klein Street → Smith Street → Claim Street → Mooi Street → Rahima Moosa Street → Rissik Street → Plein Street, ending at the Department of Home Affairs.

March 3: Mayibuye Youth Activism Movement Labour March

This youth-led march seeks to submit a memorandum to Midrand Industrial Park on local youth employment opportunities.

It expects 800 participants to gather at the open space at Dale Road and Modderfontein Road from 09:00, starting at 10:00 and dispersing at 13:00.

The route: Dale Road → Pretoria Main Road → Allandale Road → Mastiff Road → Sandton Plant Hire Office.

Closures, rolling barricades and patience required

JMPD says rolling road closures and barricades will be enforced along all march routes as the processions move.

“Closures and rolling barricades will be implemented along these routes as the processions move,” Fihla said.

“Please exercise extreme patience, follow the directions of JMPD and law enforcement officers on the ground, or plan your travel outside the inner city during these times.”

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid affected streets and use alternative routes where possible. Commuters should consider travelling outside the inner city during the 07:00-16:00 window.