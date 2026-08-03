Stolen Porsche recovered as suspect arrested in vehicle trafficking case

The suspect is accused of trafficking the vehicles across the South African border.

An intelligence‑driven policing operation has led to the arrest of a suspect accused of stealing high‑value vehicles, including a Porsche, and trafficking them across the South African border.

The man was handcuffed on Sunday, 3 July 2026.

Porche

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said officers recovered a high-value vehicle during the operation.

“During the operation, a Porsche was recovered after the suspect led officers to its location. Initial checks yielded no records; however, a forensic examination the following day confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen under a Midrand Saps case.”

The JMPD said the suspect was detained at Norwood Saps and faces charges of fraud, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and defeating the ends of justice.

Cocaine seized

Meanwhile, the South African police (Saps) have seized 95 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated R28 million at OR Tambo International Airport, striking a major blow against organised drug trafficking networks.

The drugs were seized on Friday, 31 July 2026, during an intelligence‑driven operation.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the team received information from Saps Crime Intelligence’s Border Integrity Unit regarding a suspected drug consignment.

“The information was operationalised by members of the SAPS Visible Policing Unit at OR Tambo International Airport, in collaboration with Customs officials and Menzies Aviation operational members.”

Brazil

Mathe said the cargo, which had arrived on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil, was intercepted immediately upon arrival at approximately 1pm.

“The 95 kilograms of cocaine were seized at the cargo section of OR Tambo International Airport. No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those involved in the attempted smuggling operation.”

Mathe said the SAPS remains committed to disrupting organised criminal networks involved in the illicit drug trade and will continue working with its law enforcement partners to ensure that South Africa’s borders and ports of entry are protected from criminal exploitation.