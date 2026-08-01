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Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC: Brace for road closures, traffic chaos, these routes will be affected

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

1 August 2026

08:38 am

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The JMPD will deploy officers to facilitate smooth traffic flow and ensure safety around the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC: Braces for Road closures, traffic chaos, these routes will be affected

The Betway Premiership clash between Orlando Pirates and Milford FC. Picture: Supplied

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Traffic gridlock looms in Orlando, Soweto, as the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) rolls out road closures and diversions around the Orlando Amstel Arena ahead of Saturday’s Betway Premiership clash between Orlando Pirates and Milford FC.

The JMPD said it will deploy officers to facilitate smooth traffic flow and ensure safety around the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Affected routes

  • N17
  • Soweto Highway
  • Klipspruit Valley Road
  • Martha Louw Street
  • Mooki Street

Specific road closures

  • Mooki Street between Nkom Ya Hlaba and Masopha Streets
  • Martha Louw Street between Klipspruit Valley Road and Mooki Street
  • Adams and Rathebe Streets near the YMCA
  • Adams and Nzama Streets
  • Nkwanca and Armitage Streets

Road closures start at 11am.

Alternative routes

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to use alternative routes.

“From Mooki Street, motorists can use Ballende and Masopha Streets, or take the Soweto Highway, Eben Cuyler Drive and Moshoeshoe Street.”

Post-match traffic flow (one-way system)

“To expedite the dispersal of fans after the final whistle: Klipspruit Valley Road will be converted into a one-way street, running from Martha Louw Street towards the N17 traffic circle.

“Soweto Highway: Will be closed at Eben Cuyler Street. Vehicles coming from Diepkloof will be diverted to Eben Cuyler Drive and Moshoeshoe Street in Orlando East. Mooki Street: No left turn from Mooki Street onto Soweto Highway,” Fihla said.

Spectator parking is available at various locations, including:

  • Open space at the corner of Martha Louw and Klipspruit Valley Road,
  • Shomane High School,
  • AB Quma Primary School (Scott Street),
  • Lofentse Girls High School (Mooki Street),
  • Zithathele Primary School (Mooki Street),
  • Leratong Primary School,
  • Orlando High School,
  • Selelekela High School (Mooki Street),
  • Lereche Primary School (Adams Street),
  • Orlando Court (Mooki Street).
  • VIP, media, and VOC members’ parking will be inside the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Patience

“Residents and the public are urged to remain patient during the event due to expected traffic disruptions,” Fihla said.

With kick-off at 3pm, Fihla warned that early arrival is encouraged to prevent congestion. “Please familiarise yourself with the traffic plan for the day to route effectively,” Fihla said.

Read more on these topics

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) motorist Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) road closures Soccer Soweto traffic

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