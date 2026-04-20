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Husband killed, wife wounded in suspected Emmarentia road rage incident

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

20 April 2026

03:33 am

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It is believed that the incident followed a minor bumper-bashing.

Husband killed, wife wounded in suspected Emmarentia road rage incident

The scene of the suspected road rage incident in Emmarentia. Picture: Facebook/Cindy Mcunu

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A suspected road rage incident turned deadly in Johannesburg after one person was shot dead and two others were wounded.

The shooting occurred in Emmarentia on Sunday, 19 April 2026. It is believed that the incident followed a minor bumper-bashing

According to Gauteng Police, the suspected road rage incident turned deadly when both drivers allegedly drew their firearms after a woman believed to be the wife of the men retrieved a gun from one of the vehicles.

Road rage

Gauteng police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said they are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

“It is alleged that a female passenger, suspected to be the wife of one of the drivers, went to get a firearm from the car, and the second driver also pulled out his firearm, resulting in a shooting which claimed the life of the husband, leaving the other driver and the female passenger injured.

“The police will be investigating a case of murder and attempted murder. The public, especially drivers, is urged to always abide by traffic rules and exercise patience while using public roads to avoid road rage situations,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Crime scene

A very disturbing video being circulated on social media platforms shows one of the men next to the gun while the daughter of the man who was killed cries uncontrollably next to the body of her father lying on the roadside.

A little boy, presumably the man’s son, uses CPR to try and bring his dead father back to life on the side of the road, his hands covered in blood.

The mother is also shown in the video, sitting injured from her gunshot wounds.

In the video, a witness to the shooting, identified, points to the man who shot the husband and his wife

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Investigations into the incident are continuing.

North West shooting

Last year, police arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting of an elderly couple in a road rage incident in the North West province.

The couple were shot at a shopping mall in Rustenburg

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attempted murder Gauteng Investigation Johannesburg Murder Police road rage shooting

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