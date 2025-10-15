JUST IN: Search underway for two missing aircraft in KZN Midlands

Rescue operations are underway near Nottingham Road after two aircraft failed to arrive at their destinations on Wednesday.

Emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have confirmed that two aircraft went missing around Nottingham Road in the Midlands on Wednesday, amid reports of a plane crash.

Speaking to the SABC, KZN Department of Transport and Human Settlement spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya could not confirm if there was a crash, but said the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) is currently on site for search efforts.

A search for survivors

Sibiya said he also could not confirm whether the missing aircraft were commercial planes.

“But it’s important to indicate that the information they have related to us is that they are looking for these missing [aircraft] and that they are requesting the road traffic inspectorate to manage the road traffic flow, because the people that are around the area are creating a distraction and that their main priority is to look for the survivors if the plane has crashed or if there is any other issue in the area,” Sibiya said.

The ARCC has also roped in the South African Police Service, who are also on site.

Sibiya said poor visibility was affecting search and rescue efforts.

Gregory Critchley, from the ARCC told The Witness that they immediately alerted search and rescue teams through the KZN early warning network to activate for a search and rescue operation.

“In total, the ARCC is currently coordinating a search and rescue operation for two aircraft that failed to arrive at their destination.

“The SAR operation is being led by the Saps [South African Police Service] search and rescue team KZN, assisted by SARZA KZN, Mountain SAR, HAMNET, K9SARA, Midlands EMS, IPSS search and Rescue, Freddies Fire Services and Clandestine Drone Operations,” Critchley said.

Watch the interview here:

[BREAKING NEWS] KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services are at the scene of a plane crash on Nottingham Road in the Midlands. KZN Transport Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says poor visibility is hindering rescue teams from reaching the crash site. pic.twitter.com/eq4TPNKynr — SABC News (@SABCNews) October 15, 2025

Body believed to be of missing KZN pilot found

Last month, a body believed to be that of missing 61-year-old pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray was discovered on Durban’s beachfront, nearly a month after his light aircraft plunged into the ocean during an air show off the Durban coastline.

The accident occurred just before 2pm on Thursday, 21 August 2025, when the ZS-AEC Extra 300 aircraft that was performing its final display crashed into the sea.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the light aircraft looping in the sky before plummeting into the ocean and skidding for a distance.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they have opened an inquest docket for investigation following the recovery of the man’s body.

This is a developing story.