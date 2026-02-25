JUST IN: TUT lecturer killed in ‘mob justice’ attack near Soshanguve campus

The attack was allegedly linked to accusations of rape involving two children.

An alleged part-time lecturer from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) was killed in an attack near the south campus on Tuesday night.

Ward 35 councillor Kholofelo Mashapa confirmed the attack in a street close to the campus.

A video of the man’s body lying in the middle of an empty road has been seen by The Citizen.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident, and no arrests have yet been made.

Allegations spark mob violence

According to Mashapa, the attack was allegedly linked to accusations of rape involving two children.

The identities and ages of the two children have not been disclosed.

“It is alleged that less than 10 people attacked the lecturer, on the basis of the allegations,” Mashapa told The Citizen.

He further alleged that the lecturer was forcibly removed from his home before being assaulted.

“He was fetched from his home and beaten to death,” Mashapa said.

The allegations have not yet been confirmed by police. While The Citizen has been told he is a staff member at the university, the institution has yet to respond.

Police investigating

Authorities have urged community members to allow the law to take its course and refrain from taking matters into their own hands.

This is a developing story.