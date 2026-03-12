Nine accused granted bail after TUT lecturer allegedly killed by mob in Soshanguve [VIDEO]

The lecturer was accused of raping two minor children aged nine and twelve.

Nine people accused of beating a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) lecturer to death in Soshanguve last month have been granted bail, despite concerns they may intimidate witnesses.

The lecturer was found dead in the street in Soshanguve Block L in the early hours of 25 February 2026, in what authorities are investigating as a mob justice killing.

Police received a complaint just after midnight about a mob justice incident in the area, with community members alleging that the deceased had sexually assaulted two minor children aged nine and twelve.

Upon arrival at the scene, police allegedly found the man naked and face down in the street,” said NPA Regional Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

Emergency medical services were summoned but could do nothing for him, certifying him dead at the scene.

Investigations led to the arrest of nine Soshanguve Block L residents on 27 February 2026, two days after the lecturer’s death.

The accused are Koketso Molambo, 37, Thapelo Mothemani, 33, Solomon Maunatlala, 32, Kholofelo Phasha, 20, Kabelo Mothiba, 43, Koketso Masuku, 34, Lerato Matlala, 37, Marry Dudu Mogale,43, and Maggie Phasha, 56.

All nine appeared before the Soshanguve Magistrates’ Court, facing a charge of murder.

Prosecutor opposed bail, citing witness intimidation risks

The bail hearing drew opposition from the State, with prosecutor Thandi Nduli arguing against the accused’s release.

According to Mahanjana, the prosecution based its objection on two key grounds: the seriousness of the offence and the fact that the accused are known to State witnesses, raising concerns that they could intimidate them ahead of trial.

Mahanjana noted that despite the prosecution’s stance, the defence made a compelling enough case for release.

The Soshanguve Magistrates’ Court ultimately ruled in favour of the accused, granting each of them bail of R2 000.

The decision came after the accused, through their legal representatives, applied for release pending further proceedings.

Mahanjana confirmed the court’s reasoning, stating that the bench was satisfied that the threshold for bail in a serious matter had been met.

“Exceptional circumstances exist which, in the interest of justice, permit the release of the accused on bail,” she stated.

The matter has been postponed to 29 April 2026 to allow for further investigations.

