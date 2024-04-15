Kgosientsho Ramokgopa escapes unscathed after car crash in North West

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon while Ramokgopa was travelling from the North West Province to Gauteng.

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has escaped unscathed after a car accident.

It is understood the accident happened on Sunday afternoon while he was travelling from the North West Province to Gauteng.

Presidency spokesperson Tsakane Khambane said the accident involved the car Ramokgopa was being driven in with two protectors, and another vehicle en-route to Gauteng.

No injuries

“All individuals involved in the accident received prompt medical attention, and after a thorough examination, the Minister has been discharged without hospital admission.

“The Minister is doing well and has expressed his heartfelt and sincere wishes for a speedy and optimal recovery to those injured in the accident. He also sends best wishes to all individuals affected by the incident,” said Khambane.

ALSO READ: Jacob Zuma accident accused granted R500 bail

Zuma accident

Last month, former President Jacob Zuma was also involved in a car accident in KwaZuluN-Natal.

A 52-year-old man accused of crashing into a car transporting Zuma was arrested and granted R500 bail after his appearance in the Eshowe Magistrates Court.

Zuma was travelling from Nkandla to eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal shortly before 7pm on Thursday night to campaign for the MK party when the car in his convoy crashed between Gingindlovu and eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma nor his bodyguards were injured in the car crash.

Foul play

MK head of elections Musa Mkhize referred to the crash as a “so called accident” claiming the MK party suspected foul play.

“Whoever is doing it, they know themselves out there… they’ve said it publicly, on national broadcasts and people know who they are.”

Mkhize further alleged that Zuma’s security had been reduced dramatically “and his life is in danger” since he announced his support for the MK Party

ALSO READ: Jacob Zuma survives car crash in KZN, MK party claims ‘foul play’ involved