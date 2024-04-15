News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

15 Apr 2024

04:56 am

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa escapes unscathed after car crash in North West

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon while Ramokgopa was travelling from the North West Province to Gauteng.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa escapes unscathed after car crash in North West

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: GCIS

Minister of Electricity  Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has escaped unscathed after a car accident.

It is understood the accident happened on Sunday afternoon while he was travelling  from the North West Province to Gauteng.

Presidency spokesperson Tsakane Khambane said the accident involved the car Ramokgopa was being driven in with two protectors, and another vehicle en-route to Gauteng.

No injuries

“All individuals involved in the accident received prompt medical attention, and after a thorough examination, the Minister has been discharged without hospital admission.

“The Minister is doing well and has expressed  his heartfelt and sincere wishes for a speedy and optimal recovery to those injured in the accident.  He also sends best  wishes to all individuals affected by the incident,” said Khambane.

ALSO READ: Jacob Zuma accident accused granted R500 bail

Zuma accident

Last month, former President Jacob Zuma was also involved in a car accident in KwaZuluN-Natal.

A 52-year-old man accused of crashing into a car transporting Zuma was arrested and granted R500 bail after his appearance in the Eshowe Magistrates Court.

Zuma was travelling from Nkandla to eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal shortly before 7pm on Thursday night to campaign for the MK party when the car in his convoy crashed between Gingindlovu and eShowe in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma nor his bodyguards were injured in the car crash.

Foul play

MK head of elections Musa Mkhize referred to the crash as a “so called accident” claiming the MK party suspected foul play.

“Whoever is doing it, they know themselves out there… they’ve said it publicly, on national broadcasts and people know who they are.”

Mkhize further alleged that Zuma’s security had been reduced dramatically “and his life is in danger” since he announced his support for the MK Party

ALSO READ: Jacob Zuma survives car crash in KZN, MK party claims ‘foul play’ involved

Read more on these topics

Accidents Kgosientsho Ramokgopa North West Province

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections Madonsela warns voting for ‘corrupt politicians like Zuma’ will bring SA to total collapse
Local News Zietta van Rensburg: R14.4m lost in property transaction handled by Onderberg attorney
Local News Attorney Zietta Janse van Rensburg can’t practice after losing appeal
Elections IEC heads to Concourt to appeal Jacob Zuma and MK Party decision (VIDEO)
South Africa New Ekurhuleni mayor promises to fix metro as opposition parties blame each other

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe