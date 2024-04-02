Jacob Zuma accident accused granted R500 bail

A 52-year-old man accused of crashing into a car transporting former President Jacob Zuma has been granted R500 bail.

The man, who is a first-time offender, appeared briefly in the Eshowe Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, including reckless and negligent driving.

Identity

Zuma escaped unscathed in the dramatic car crash last week.

The MK party leader was heading to his Nkandla homestead after a night of campaigning for his party when the allegedly drunk driver drove into an armoured state vehicle transporting the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader.

During court proceedings, the media were ordered not to film or photograph the man and, due to safety concerns as a result of the high-profile case, the accused’s identity should not be published.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the matter returns to court next month.

“He was granted bail of R500 and the case was remanded to 3 May 2024 for further investigations.”

More protection

Meanwhile, the police ministry dismissed demands from the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) for more VIP protection for Zuma following his accident.

“The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele is satisfied that the current security deployed for the protection of Mr Zuma is sufficient and on a par with other former Heads of State,” said police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

“The ministry finds the call made by the UMkhonto We Sizwe party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela; for the Minister of Police to be ‘questioned on Jacob Zuma’s security details’ reckless and out of order,” Themba said

Themba said the ministry and Saps would divulge any security details of any current or former head of state of the Republic of South Africa.

