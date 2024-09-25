Khoisan: ‘We were here first’

The community wants recognition as a first nation in parly, local legislatures

The Khoisan community has been fighting for its rights for years and claims its call to be recognised as the ‘First Nation’ is gaining momentum. Picture: Gallo Images

The call for the recognition of the Khoisan people as the “First Nation” of South Africa is gaining momentum as more people join the demand that includes representation in parliament and provincial legislatures.

A group of Khoi and San people, joined by a large number of coloured people, gathered at Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, yesterday to celebrate Heritage Day and discuss the demand for recognition.

They were addressed by Khoisan traditional leaders and local leaders, including Gauteng legislature’s chair of chairs Bishop Dulton Adams.

Adams, also African Christian Democratic party’s Gauteng chair, said their first demand was to be recognised as the First Nation and the rightful owners of the land.

They also want to be represented in the National Assembly, the national council of provinces and in the provincial legislatures. “The point I want to emphasise today is that the Khoi and San, Bushmen, the Hottentots, the Griquas, the Namas and the coloured people must come together so that we can engage as a nation, no more just as a race but as a nation,” Adams said.

“So, as a nation, we will also be with the Zulus, the Xhosas, the Pedis, Tswanas and others.”

In the past, the groups made representations through their traditional leaders, but the efforts failed because they did not express the needs and the desires of all the Khoi and San people.

Now, the people – particularly in Gauteng – have decided to come together and engage the government on their recognition.

Restoring roots and recognising marginalised communities

Adams encouraged coloured people to participate in efforts to restore their roots as Khoisan people.

“I believe that the track of the coloured people back into the Khoisan people is the challenge that the coloured people face in South Africa.

“They have been marginalised, they have been sidelined, they find themselves referees of whatever needs to happen in the economy, education and health.

“The idea is to bring the coloured people back to enjoying First Nation status,” Adams said. “My quest is that the tag ‘coloured’ must fall. You can’t let it fall unless you place it somewhere else.

“Let’s go on this journey and the pursuit of our First Nation status. This doesn’t mean we will own everything and it doesn’t mean we will kick everybody out of the country. But we want the recognition,” Adams said.

