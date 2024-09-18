Gauteng residents urged to use water sparingly

Water experts have warned the public to use water sparingly to avoid shortages heading into summer following the first reported water shortages in parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria over the weekend.

The Gauteng department of health spokesperson Khutso Rabothata confirmed the water supply challenges which affected the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital had been resolved.

“Yesterday, normal water supply to the hospital had been restored. The main reservoir is now 50% full and distributing water to other blocks within the facility,” Rabothata said.

Water problems in the province

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba warned residents to change their consumption patterns or the water outage would persist.

Bokaba reiterated the city’s plea to residents of Atteridgeville and nearby areas to continue using water sparingly.

“The reservoir that supplies water in Atteridgeville and immediate areas remains empty, which is a result of high consumption.

“The reservoir is struggling to build up as water that is pumped into the storage facility gets consumed at a much higher rate than what the system can supply. What goes into the reservoir immediately gets out,” he said.

WaterCAN expert Dr Ferrial Adams said: “Kensington is fed off the Alex Park reservoirs and faced challenges due to high demand and high loss in Kensington and Rosebank.

“From what we are seeing and from what Joburg Water is telling us, yes, they are pushing the high demand issue but they also need to tell us about the high losses.

“There are a lot of leaks and burst pipes. There may also be air pockets in the line when they close the reservoir outlets at night to build capacity for the daytime.

“It is possible air pockets develop during the night time and then the system needs to be bled for the air.”

WaterCAN says a stocktake is needed

Adams said a stocktake of the reservoirs was needed.

“This is an annual thing; we know it’s going to happen yet we always get here and people are not prepared for the inevitable.

“Yes, there are unforeseen circumstances and challenges due to ageing infrastructure,” she said.

Adams said the water restrictions were becoming a trend in summer and had been implemented yearly from September to March.

“We are in a water-scarce country. We need to play a part to ensure we do not waste water and report leaks where we can and look at what role we can play in using water sparingly,” she said.

WaterCAN has reported persistent sewage pollution by the city after sewerage infrastructure in Mogale collapsed.

