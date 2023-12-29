King Khoisan SA: Five years and clan still waits

Five years after King Khoisan SA and his clan arrived at the Union Buildings, he has still not spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa – but he was willing to wait for the next elected president if he had to. King Khoisan SA said he would wait five more years if he had to, but he was not moving from the Union Buildings. “We can’t give up just because we haven’t gotten the results we wanted yet. That is why we will stand our ground and wait and hope. Maybe the president will come to address us before the elections,” he…

Five years after King Khoisan SA and his clan arrived at the Union Buildings, he has still not spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa – but he was willing to wait for the next elected president if he had to.

King Khoisan SA said he would wait five more years if he had to, but he was not moving from the Union Buildings.

“We can’t give up just because we haven’t gotten the results we wanted yet. That is why we will stand our ground and wait and hope. Maybe the president will come to address us before the elections,” he said.

Disappointed Ramaphosa had not met with them yet

King Khoisan SA said he was disappointed that Ramaphosa had not met with them yet.

“I mean his office is just here. They see us, every day. Ramaphosa doesn’t even have to come down here himself. He can send someone to talk to us. That would have been the humane thing to do, but their reaction is inhumane,” he said.

ALSO READ: Mother Nature slaps back… maybe it’s time to give back

No-one has bothered to check on them during the heavy downpours of rain.

“It’s like they hope that we get swept away by a flood,” he said.

Looking at obtaining an eviction notice

The government’s legal team had indicated they were looking at obtaining an eviction notice.

“When they get to the court, the court should ask them if they spoke to us. Remember, in most evictions the occupants sought a house or shelter, but we don’t want that. We just want to be heard,” he said.

They have even followed the president to other functions to try and get a chance to address him. “But these bodyguards keep blocking our access to him. Even the ministers ignore us.”

ALSO READ: Rooibos industry paid R12 million to Khoi and San community in historic move

One of the visitors at the Union Buildings, Des Wicker, said he was positive about the elections in 2024 and expected some positive change.

“I think the smaller parties have a good chance of ousting the ANC and that alone already means we will have a better South Africa,” he said.

Wicker said he wasn’t giving up on South Africa just yet.

‘2024 is the year a coalition government will rule the country’

Cheryl Rothman said she was confident that 2024 was the year a coalition government would rule the country.

“Standing here under the Nelson Mandela statue, I cannot help but feel optimistic. I’m just looking at the bright side.

ALSO READ: Khoisan movement to embark on 50km walk to raise money for housing crisis

“I really hope we can turn around this country because my children want to immigrate and I really want to see my grandchildren grow up,” Rothman said.

Ignored election campaigns

Leonard Mandela said he was aware of the election campaigns but ignored it.

“We need to focus on the real problems in South Africa. The elections won’t fix anything. We need to solve the problems before hitting the polls.”

Mandela said he didn’t know who to vote for.

“If I vote for the ANC, I promote them for corruption. The same goes for the Democratic Alliance.”

ALSO READ: Plan to create ‘Khoisan Orania’ in Grabouw