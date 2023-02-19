Kidnapped Cape Town lawyer rescued after manhunt

Sipho Mabena

Western Cape police have arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a Cape Town lawyer rescued on Saturday.

The Bellville lawyers’ wife reported her husband missing on Friday when he did not arrive home from work.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said detectives were activated due to strange circumstances surrounding this incident.

Lawyer’s Office disturbed

He said after consultation with the missing person’s business partner and secretary, the detectives went to the missing lawyer’s office and found it disturbed; some items were also missing.

Swartbooi said detectives found a file on the desk which would be of vital importance in their investigation as it gave direct links to pursue.

He said the investigating team immediately launched a manhunt in a bid to locate the missing lawyer.

Woman placed at crime scene

The team then proceeded to the residence of a woman on Yale Road in Belhar, who had visited the practice the previous day.

According to Swartbooi, the woman’s husband could not give an account of the whereabouts of his wife.

“Witnesses that were questioned in the vicinity, placed the female on the crime scene when they confirmed that she was driving a white motor vehicle, believed to be the victim’s motor vehicle, with an unknown man and two occupants,” he said.

Following the leads in the file found on the desk in the office, Swartbooi said the team focused their search on another address in Klawer.

Traumatised lawyer rescued

He said the relevant information was circulated with SA Police Service (Saps) officers in the West Coast region.

“Klawer police spotted the vehicle at an address in their policing precinct and entered the house where they rescued the missing person who was traumatised. They then arrested and detained a male and two females on a charge of kidnapping,” Swartbooi said.

He added that once charged, the suspects are soon expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate court on charges of kidnapping.

