Sipho Mabena
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
26 Oct 2022
5:10 am
Crime

SA’s growing kidnapping scourge – Anyone could be next

Unemployment, lack of political will and inept policing are all creating a fertile breeding ground for crimes like kidnapping to flourish.

Picture: iStock
The abduction of Nkangala municipal manager Maggie Skhosana and her driver in Mpumalanga has brought into sharp focus the growing scourge of kidnappings in South Africa. Crime statistics show that there were 3 306 kidnappings between January and March this year, representing an increase of 109.2% or 1 580 cases compared to the same time last year. Figures for 2010/11 to 2019/20 show a 133% increase in reported kidnappings (from 2 839 to 6 623). ALSO READ: Disabled-Nkangala-district-municipal-manager-and-driver-kidnapped Mpumalanga is among the provinces that recorded massive increases in kidnappings, with 304 kidnappings this year - an increase of 137.5% from 128 reports...

