Four crime intelligence officers arrested for kidnapping and corruption

The suspects allegedly kidnapped a man in January, transferred R180 000 out of his bank account, and abandoned him in Roodepoort.

The Hawks serious corruption unit confirmed that the case was registered at the Honeydew PoliceStation during February 2024.

Victim assaulted, robbed R18 000

The Hawks spokesperson, Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said the victim was approached by the police officers dressed in civilian clothes on 30 January.

The officers drove with the victim, parked outside Fairland Police Station, and informed him that they were investigating a case of fraud against him.

“They took him to his house in Fourways, assaulted him and took his phone, and transferred R180 000 from his bank account into one of theirs. They then threatened him before they dropped him off in Roodepoort,” Ramovha said.

Crime intelligence constables Macdonald Musundwa Nethavhani, 31, Ayanda Meya, 29, Fhumulani Netsianda, 31, and Wisani Ngobeni, 31, were arrested over the weekend.

The two civilians, Ramiel Singh, 37, and Mphoto Cyril Sehoene, 28, handed themselves over to the Hawks investigators on Monday morning.

Suspected granted R3 000 bail

The six suspects appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday and were granted R3 000 bail each.

The case was postponed to 30 September 2024, pending further investigation.

The Gauteng Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, praised the investigators for the arrests.

“Police officers are supposed to uphold the law and protect the public. We will spare no resources to ensure that those who involve themselves in criminal activities face the full might of the law. Let this serve as a warning to those who think they can abuse the resources of the state for nefarious purposes,” he said.

