‘Drugged’ teenage boy stabs alleged serial rapist in KZN

The rapist was linked to several other cases of sexual assault.

The suspected rapist lying on the ground. Image: Rusa

A teenager in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), showed valiance when he stabbed his alleged rapist on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was allegedly being raped when he fought back after being drugged by a stranger.

According to reports the victim found himself being sexually assaulted in the bushes after he accepted a drink from a 47-year-old suspect.

“The boy lost consciousness after he consumed the liquid,” said Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram.

When the boy gained back his consciousness he pulled out a pocket knife and continuously stabbed the perpetrator.

Subsequently, the boy, whose age was not revealed, escaped and went to report the matter to the local police station.

Rapist lies about injuries

When the Rusa respondents arrived at the scene they found the man suffering severe injuries and bleeding heavily.

The suspect told the reaction officers that he had been robbed and was the victim of the crime.

ALSO READ: EC serial rapist sentenced to five life terms plus 73 years

Rapist’s description matched to injured male

The alleged rapist’s claim was quickly watered down when Tongaat South African Police Service (SAPS) members arrived at the scene after being called by Rusa.

The police linked the suspect to a rape case registered by the teenager earlier. His description matched the boy’s attacker.

According to Rusa, the boy positively identified the suspect as “the same individual who raped him”.

“On arrival, police confirmed that a teenager was at the police station registering a case of rape. The description of the suspect was similar to that of the injured male,” said Balram.

Authorities believe the suspect was being sought in connection with the suspected sexual assaults of several other minor boys.

ALSO READ: Man gets life imprisonment for raping, impregnating impaired minor