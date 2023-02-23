King Misuzulu recommits to ‘using the numerical strength of Zulus’ to develop SA

Siphumelele Khumalo

Zulu King Misuzulu has made a vow to develop the country, economy and to promote peace and reconciliation by the power vested in him.

Misuzulu, who was speaking at Pietermaritzburg‘s Oval Cricket Stadium ahead of the opening of legislature, said he wanted to recommit to the pledge he made when President Cyril Ramaphosa handed him the certificate of recognition in October last year.

Recommit pledge

“Today I wish to recommit to the pledge I made when receiving the recognition certificate from His Excellency the State President Cyril Ramaphosa wherein I said in the time God has favoured me, I commit to using the numerical strength of Zulus to develop the country and the economy and to promoting peace and reconciliation, first among Zulus and among South Africans, Africans, and the world.”

“My vision is that the Province of KwaZulu Natal should be a trail blazer in encouraging its inhabitants to collectively work towards maximising the land potential, human capabilities and the fauna and flora of our environment, for the benefit of our localities and South Africa as a whole.”

“This can be done through synergies, good governance, a will to eradicate impediments to self-reliance, positive thinking and forward-looking policies,” said Misuzulu.

Misuzulu’s ‘new chapter’

The king described his crowning which took place last year on August 20 as “a new chapter of his life and the entire Zulu nation”.

“I am pointing this out because this day marks a new chapter for all of us. I wish to emphasise that this new chapter does not mean that I had to start from scratch, because this is an ancient tradition that will outlive me.

“The new chapter I am referring to means that we must emulate all that is good and follow the wise teachings of the past. It means learning and starting new things going forward. I have no doubt that this is a new chapter for all of us,” he said.

Work has certainly began

He assured the House that the work in cementing a new chapter has indeed begun, adding he wanted to ensure that he presents and run an institution not only rooted in tradition, but also capable of existing within an ever-changing world.

Restructuring office of monarch

He added that the structuring of the office of the monarch is important because with qualified and skilled personnel to oversee their programmes, they will certainly achieve their vision and goals.

“Working with the Office of the Premier over the past few months, we started a process of restructuring the Office of the Royal Household, building from the good work that has been done in the past, with the aim of making it operate in accordance with ever-evolving situations worldwide.”

“Although this process is still underway, I have no doubt that at the beginning of the new financial year, we will have finalised this process. We do this with the full understanding and knowledge that the passing away of the King does not mean that everything stops, but rather it means we continue to face the new challenges and changes as they present themselves,” he said.

Protect women and children

Another commitment Misuzulu made as King was to protect women and children, as he led the inaugural National Men’s Day in Durban last November.

“As your King, I sadly acknowledge that I am in a province and a country beset by a scourge. In a country where most citizens live in fear. Where day by day, at home, work, schools, and streets they avoid those who are supposed to be their partners and protectors. Those who are supposed to be their source of comfort.

“The citizens and victims I am referring to are our grandmothers, mothers, wives, sisters, nieces and daughters. Most of them have lost hope because they are victimised by people whom they trust, are known to them, who grew up with them and sometimes are their parent’s equals.”

He also invited all men to take responsibly and support the work done by civil society to protect women and children.

