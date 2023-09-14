King Misuzulu will not be attending Buthelezi’s funeral: Here’s why

Misuzulu was not allowed to attend the funeral due to "cultural policies".

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini will not be attending the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi‘s funeral on Saturday.

The king’s spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu said Misuzulu was not allowed to attend the funeral due to “cultural policies”.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Buthelezi

“Unfortunately, His Majesty is unable to attend his prime minister’s funeral as the king is forbidden by cultural policies that dictate his reign,” Zulu told media.

This is not the first time the king has missed a funeral for the same reasons.

In 2021, then prince, Misuzulu did not attend his father King Goodwill Zwelithini’s funeral. He also did not attend his mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu’s funeral.

Misuzulu and Buthelezi’s estrange relationship

Recounting the last moments of the veteran politician’s life, daughter Princess Phumzile Buthelezi told senior members of the monarch her father died of a “heartbreak”.

Buthelezi, according to the daughter had been kept awake late into the night in attempts to resolve issues between the Amazulu Royal Family and Misuzulu.

ALSO READ: ‘Buthelezi tried to restore lasting peace’ – Zuma

“My father was someone who always spoke the truth and said if I can just take off my shirt, you would see how thin I am because of Isilo (Misuzulu). I can’t sleep, I can’t eat,” she recalled her father saying.

Misizulu cut short the Umhlanga ceremony to honour Buthelezi’s death.

“To respect the prince, we decided with the premier [Nomusa Dube-Ncube] to cancel tomorrow’s edition of the dance. Tomorrow will be the day we go home to respect the situation we are faced with, so we are closing today. We will come back next year if the Lord so wishes.”

Special official funeral category 1

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Buthelezi would be honoured with the Special Official Funeral Category 1 when he is buried.

According to the presidency, a Special Official Funeral Category 1 is granted to serving ministers, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the chief justice, the chairperson of the national council of provinces (NCOP), premiers, and distinguished persons specifically designated by the president.

Ramaphosa requested flags be flown at half-mast at flag stations around the country until the evening of the day on which the funeral takes place.